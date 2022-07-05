ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamlico County, NC

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

By Kimberly Wooten
 3 days ago

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges.

On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. was searched for items relating to the possession, manufacturing, sale, and delivery of a controlled substance, deputies said.

During the search, deputies seized 2.6 ounces of marijuana, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of Fentanyl, 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, 21 dosages of suboxone and 35 doses of Xanax. A gun, a large amount of money and a number of items used for the manufacture, sale, delivery, and use of controlled substances were also located.

Carawan and Jordan have been charged with the following crimes:

Crystal Carawan

  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) x2
  • Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana up to one half ounce

Tyrone D. Jordan Jr.

  • Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Opioid/Heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Opioid/Heroin by manufacture
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
  • PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Carawan was being held on a $300,000 secured bond while Jordan was held on a $1 million secured bond.

