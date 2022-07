Georgia’s Secretary of State says tens of thousands of people previously registered to vote could be removed from the state’s voter rolls. Republican Brad Raffensperger says many have either registered to vote, or registered for a driver’s license, in another state. An additional 155,000 voters have filed a change of address notice. Depending on if they’re moving within their county, to another part of Georgia, or entirely out of state can complicate how county election records are updated.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO