ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling-Van Aert extends Tour lead with stage four solo masterclass

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpuCv_0gVVk34h00

CALAIS, France, July 5 (Reuters) - Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday, having finished second on the opening three race days.

The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team's brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.

The Belgian jumped away from a skimmed pack with less than 12km left in the short ascent of the Cote du Cap Blanc Nez and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win on the Tour.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France's Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind.

Overall, Van Aert leads compatriot Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl) by 25 seconds and defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) by 32.

"Usually it's third time lucky, but it was fourth time for me but that's also good," said Van Aert.

"It's outstanding because these stages usually end in a bunch sprint, it's almost impossible to win solo."

France's Anthony Perez and Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen formed the day's breakaway and built a decent lead but it was never going to stick as the sprinters' teams controlled the gap.

A brutal acceleration by the Quick Step Alpha Vinyl team split the bunch after the descent of the Cote de Cassel, some 130km from the finish.

The peloton quickly regrouped, however.

The sprinters' teams upped the pace midway through the stage and the leading duo's seven-minute advantage started to melt.

The stage really came to life when Van Aert's team mates went full gas in the last short climb of the day before the Belgian went solo.

Briton Adam Yates and last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard were the last to be dropped before being caught by the rest of the bunch.

Philipsen was the fastest of the chasers and, unaware that Van Aert was on his own in front, bumped his chest in celebration when he won the sprint, only to be notified by Laporte that someone else had already crossed the line.

Wednesday's fifth stage is a gruelling 155-km ride from Lille to Arenberg featuring almost 20km of cobbled roads - the same used on the Paris-Roubaix classic, also known as the 'Hell of the North'.

The top contenders will be looking to avoid trouble on tricky terrain that favours the heavier riders and Van Aert will again be one of the favourites.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon, Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Philipsen
Person
Christophe Laporte
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
hypebeast.com

Nick Kyrgios Violates Wimbledon Rule by Wearing Jordans on Court

Nick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to wear all-white attire. “Because I do what I want. I just like wearing my Jordans.” he said. “No, I’m not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Stage Four#Cycling Van Aert#The Tour De France#Dunkirk#Belgian#The Cote De Cassel
TheDailyBeast

Abdominal Tear Knocks Rafael Nadal Out of Wimbledon

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of an abdominal tear. Although he was clearly suffering from the injury on the court in his quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz Wednesday, he ended up defeating the American. Due to the withdrawal, Nadal’s opponent in Thursday’s match, Nick Kyrgios, is heading straight to the final. Nadal, 36, was seen practicing earlier Thursday, but his moves were noticeably slower than normal, and he said in a press conference Wednesday he wasn’t sure if he would make it to the next match, ESPN reports. “I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday, I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal [area]. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle,” Nadal said in a press conference Thursday, according to Fraser. Before withdrawing, Nadal was on track to winning his third Wimbledon tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Kate greets junior players as she arrives at Wimbledon for ladies final

The Duchess of Cambridge has greeted junior players and staff as she arrived at Wimbledon for the historic ladies single final.Kate, patron of the All England Club, looked summery in a yellow Roksanda dress as she greeted the group in the Millennium building on Saturday before walking across the bridge to Centre Court, where she will watch Saturday’s match in the royal box.The duchess spoke with two semi-finalists in the inaugural 14 and under junior championships – Great Britain’s Isabelle Britton, 14, and the USA’s Carel Ngounoue, 13.The group could be heard talking about British number one Cameron Norrie’s loss...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
outsidemagazine

Training for the Tour de France Isn’t What It Used to Be. Here’s Why.

This article was first published by VeloNews.com. Training for the Tour de France looks very different today compared to how it did a few decades ago. Weeks-long training camps held at high altitude are now the norm, and riders spend less time racing than they did in previous generations. This model helps Tour riders like Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar achieve their optimal fitness. Previously, riders used to starve themselves in order to hit race weight. Now, nutritional strategies follow a “more-is-more” mindset. The fear of peaking too soon—achieving top fitness prior to the race—is a thing of the past.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 8 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 264 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
The Independent

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he...
TENNIS
ESPN

Tadej Pogačar wins Tour de France Stage 7 to extend lead

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France -- Tadej Pogačar won his second Tour de France stage in a row in the first summit finish of the race to extend his lead in the yellow jersey on Friday. Pogačar caught, first, Lennard Kämna, who came agonizingly close to a breakaway...
CYCLING
outsidemagazine

Tour de France Stage 5 Video Highlights: Chaos on the Cobblestones

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This article was first published by VeloNews.com. Australian rider Simon Clarke took an emotional stage win Wednesday, months after Israel-Premier Tech...
CYCLING
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy