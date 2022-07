Drake and Beyoncé flipping the script and dropping house music has the internet talking. On Monday (June 20), Beyoncé released her first single in years, "Break My Soul," off her upcoming album Rennaissance. The lively dance record features samples from Robin S.'s 1990 hit "Show Me Live" and Big Freedia's "Explode" from 2014. The Tricky Stewart and The-Dream-produced record sounds distinctly house, with many people on social media pointing out that Bey is capitalizing off the genre's wave, just as Drake did on his new album Honestly, Nevermind, which is filled with house aesthetics as well. The internet has been weighing in on both megastars trying out a new genre.

HIP HOP ・ 17 DAYS AGO