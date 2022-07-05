Target's Back to School Sale Has Everything You Need to Be Dorm-Ready

Click here to read the full article.

Back to school season is just around the corner, which means back to school shopping is in full swing. Picking up everything you need for a new school year can be stressful when you think about just how many things are necessary to craft a cozy dorm room, but with Target’s back to school sale that includes 25 percent off dorm room essentials like towels, pillows , lamps and more, you can breathe a little easier when picking up everything you need.

Most colleges begin classes at the end of August or the start of September, so you still have time to stock up on dorm essentials like towels, sheets, lamps and more with plenty of time for shipping. Whether you’re shopping for strictly the basics like a fitted sheet and comforter set , or looking to spruce up a bland room with twinkle lights and aesthetically-pleasing storage bins , Target has everything you need conveniently located in one place. Plus, you don’t have to worry about coupon codes or hitting a shopping limit to secure the 25 percent off deal. All prices are automatically lowered on-site so you can see exactly how much you’re saving (and the new price!) as you’re loading up your digital shopping cart.

Here are our picks for the best deals and cutest accessories that’ll make any dorm room feel like your personal home away from home. It is my personal belief that you can focus better on your school work if your space is cute, and let me tell you, the easiest way to do that is to throw up twinkle lights wherever you can.

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

This pillow is perfect for writing essays propped up in bed, or bringing it to your friend’s room around the corner to watch the latest episode of The Bachelor. It’ll add an instant element of cozy to wherever you decide to post up.

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow



$13.40 (originally $18)





Plug-In Curtain String Lights

Instead of stressing over a blank wall, throw up these curtain string lights to add instant sparkle and ambiance to any cold, dreary dorm room.

Plug-In Curtain String Lights



$7.50 (originally $10)





Total Fresh Antimicrobial Bath Towels

College kids are definitely not washing their towels as much as they should (Who can blame them when they’re charged for each wash?), but when you choose antimicrobial towels , it’ll help slow the spread and growth of bacteria.

Total Fresh Antimicrobial Bath Towels



$9 (originally $12)





Casper Essential Cooling Pillow

If your college provides pillows, chances are they are… sub par to say the least. Pick up an investment pillow that’ll last all four years of school, like this Casper cooling pillow on sale for 25 percent off.

Casper Essential Cooling Pillow



$60 (originally $75)





Room Essentials Microfiber Sheet Set

This set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, so all you’ll have left is a comforter/duvet if you so choose.

Room Essentials Microfiber Sheet Set



$15 (originally $20)





