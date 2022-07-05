ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Target's Back to School Sale Has Everything You Need to Be Dorm-Ready

By Brittany Leitner
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7NkM_0gVVj0Sj00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back to school season is just around the corner, which means back to school shopping is in full swing. Picking up everything you need for a new school year can be stressful when you think about just how many things are necessary to craft a cozy dorm room, but with Target’s back to school sale that includes 25 percent off dorm room essentials like towels, pillows , lamps and more, you can breathe a little easier when picking up everything you need.

Most colleges begin classes at the end of August or the start of September, so you still have time to stock up on dorm essentials like towels, sheets, lamps and more with plenty of time for shipping. Whether you’re shopping for strictly the basics like a fitted sheet and comforter set , or looking to spruce up a bland room with twinkle lights and aesthetically-pleasing storage bins , Target has everything you need conveniently located in one place. Plus, you don’t have to worry about coupon codes or hitting a shopping limit to secure the 25 percent off deal. All prices are automatically lowered on-site so you can see exactly how much you’re saving (and the new price!) as you’re loading up your digital shopping cart.

Here are our picks for the best deals and cutest accessories that’ll make any dorm room feel like your personal home away from home. It is my personal belief that you can focus better on your school work if your space is cute, and let me tell you, the easiest way to do that is to throw up twinkle lights wherever you can.

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

This pillow is perfect for writing essays propped up in bed, or bringing it to your friend’s room around the corner to watch the latest episode of The Bachelor. It’ll add an instant element of cozy to wherever you decide to post up.

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

$13.40 (originally $18)


Buy now

Sign Up

Plug-In Curtain String Lights

Instead of stressing over a blank wall, throw up these curtain string lights to add instant sparkle and ambiance to any cold, dreary dorm room.

Plug-In Curtain String Lights

$7.50 (originally $10)


Buy now

Sign Up

Total Fresh Antimicrobial Bath Towels

College kids are definitely not washing their towels as much as they should (Who can blame them when they’re charged for each wash?), but when you choose antimicrobial towels , it’ll help slow the spread and growth of bacteria.

Total Fresh Antimicrobial Bath Towels

$9 (originally $12)


Buy now

Sign Up

Casper Essential Cooling Pillow

If your college provides pillows, chances are they are… sub par to say the least. Pick up an investment pillow that’ll last all four years of school, like this Casper cooling pillow on sale for 25 percent off.

Casper Essential Cooling Pillow

$60 (originally $75)


Buy now

Sign Up

Room Essentials Microfiber Sheet Set

This set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, so all you’ll have left is a comforter/duvet if you so choose.

Room Essentials Microfiber Sheet Set

$15 (originally $20)


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Save Big on Primary’s Affordable Kids’ Clothing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that kids’ clothing brand Primary is our go-to for easy, simple outfits. They make it a snap to get your kid dressed and presentable in the mornings; Primary’s clothes are easy to coordinate, and with no labels, you can avoid a battle over anything being “scratchy.” The bright colors and basic styles are gender-neutral, so there are no “boys’ clothes” or “girls’ clothes” — just fun, fuss-free outfits that any...
APPAREL
PopSugar

The 15 Best New Home Arrivals to Shop From Target This Month

If we're being honest: we spend a lot of time scrolling through Target's home decor section — so much so that it's practically become a hobby in itself at this point. As a result, when the retailer debuts a fresh, new selection of products at the beginning of each month, we can't help but take major notice (and also start browsing immediately).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm#Back To School#Twinkle Lights#Everything You Need#Coupon Codes#Target
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear This Under-$20 Foot Peel Is “More Worth It Than a Pedicure” & It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to self-care time, you can’t forget to give your feet some TLC too. We’ve found the perfect remedy for those war-torn feet that suffered during the cold months. Consider it as a foot facial, if you may. This top-rated foot peel mask takes care of all of your foot problems, particularly those on the rough and dry side. This foot mask is a skincare essential that slips on like a...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

You Can Save $120 on This Best-Selling Roomba Vacuum Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Why spend your summer indoors cleaning when you could be outside enjoying the warm weather? You don’t have to hire a house cleaner to keep your floors looking immaculate while you’re out and about — all you need is a Roomba. And now you can get one on Amazon ahead of Prime Day for less than $180. That’s almost 50% off! The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is currently on sale for 40% off...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Your Favorite Trendy Outdoor String Lights for Under $15

Enjoy warm summer nights in your backyard with the glow of pretty string lights overhead. Aldi is selling these trendy lights that will give your backyard a vacation-like aesthetic, making you feel like you’re unwinding at a resort or dining at a charming European cafe. Turn these on in the evenings while you’re sipping a glass of wine or going for a dip in the pool. You can grab these cute lights for under $15 — and you’ll want to string them up all over your backyard!
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Lululemon Shoppers Are ‘Absolutely Obsessed’ With This Windbreaker That Transforms Into a Belt Bag & It’s on Major Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are you’ve run across the iconic Lululemon belt bag, whether in original or dupe form. This fan-favorite accessory keeps track of all your essentials everywhere you go. And most importantly, it looks anything but embarrassing, thanks to its modern design. So, it’s no surprise that this internet-famous bag is completely sold out online at Lululemon. Of course, the athleisure brand has other bag styles to shop, but we’ve found a new favorite that will make fanny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Hilary Duff-Approved Collapsible Travel Cup Is ‘Perfect for On-the-Go’ & Is Only $15

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When a celebrity mom says something is a must-have for your little ones, we’re all ears. We’ve heard recommendations for a slew of products left and right, but we’re so intrigued with what Hilary Duff says you need to grab on Amazon. The How I Met Your Father star recently revealed to People which small businesses she adores that are available on Amazon. From different body butter to yoga mats, Duff surely knows how...
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $11 ‘Holy Grail’ Eye Cream ‘Perks Up’ Under Eyes in Days — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always a constant need for eye creams — for good reason. Our under eyes easily show signs of fatigue or pre-mature aging that even concealer sometimes can’t fix. That’s why, an eye care regimen is the best way to ensure our eyes appear and feel healthy. However, it can be hard to come by the right eye cream that does the job at a budget-friendly price. Lucky for you, we’ve found a quality eye cream with over 8,000 perfect ratings. So many Amazon shoppers swear by L’Oréal Paris’ Eye Defense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This Lightweight Shark Vac Has a Game-Changing Feature That Ensures The Best Clean Every Time

Click here to read the full article. If you need a great new tool to help with your cleaning routine, then you should definitely check out this Shark cordless vacuum from Bed Bath and Beyond because shoppers agree that it has a game-changing feature that makes it worth every penny. The stick vacuum is easy to maneuver and convert into a handheld machine. It also comes with specialized pet tools that assist with cleaning up pet hair in some of the most challenging places in your home. But the best feature? How lightweight the vacuum is. It weighs just over eight pounds...
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

How to Organize Kitchen Cabinets

“One of the easiest ways to organize kitchen cabinets is to edit them often,” suggests Britnee Tanner, a Salt Lake City-based home organizer who suggests pulling everything out and starting fresh. “Nothing helps eliminate clutter quite like going through every nook and cranny to expose the food, appliances and random kitchen gadgets that you never use or forgot you had.”
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Hurry! Bed Bath & Beyond is Having a Huge 25% off Sale Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Summer has begun and do you know what that means? Out with the old and in with the new thanks to all the major sales. Get rid of those dirty old towels and ratty sheets. Upgrade your life and start the summer off with fresh, with some new products. Bed Bath & Beyond is our go-to for great savings, and they’re currently having up to 50 percent off sale and clearance for the beyond big sale. If one of your goals this year is to grant yourself more me-time or manage your stress better, then...
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

The Best Laundry Baskets on Wheels of 2022

Laundry day is like Tax Day. You never want it to arrive, and yet it always seems to come before you’re ready. Washing laundry can be a tedious affair, so it’s best to stay as organized as possible. While most people may not think about it too much, your laundry basket has a lot to do with how quickly and efficiently you’re able to get the job done.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The Secret Beauty Tool Jackie Kennedy Used to Maintain Her Perfectly Coiffed Hair Is Discounted for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. According to her makeup artist Peter Lamas, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy prolonged the life of her perfectly-coiffed blowout by sleeping on a silk pillowcase every night. And now you can too, without needing that Onassis budget. As part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, there are two high-end silk pillowcases available that will keep your frizz in check Jackie O-style, and rumor has it these silk pillowcases may just improve your skin texture, too. Nordstrom card holders can gain early access to the Anniversary Sale right now before the sale goes live on July 15....
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This ‘Powerful’ & ‘Quiet’ Deep Tissue Theragun Dupe Is Only $80 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We (somewhat) love to break a sweat. From intense yoga to a good pilates workout, we love to play hard. However, sometimes our muscles are screaming at us to massage them. Whether it be an intense cramp when you’re done or you wake up the next day feeling sore all over, you know exactly what we’re talking about. We could spend hundreds of dollars on a Theragun to massage our aches away, but how about treating ourselves to a beloved dupe at a fraction of the price?
YOGA
SheKnows

If You Love Ordering Takeout, This Amazon Prime Member Benefit Will Save You Big Bucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost here, so we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming deals that are featured on the site. But for Prime members, there are actually a ton of deals that you can take advantage of year round, not just on Prime Day. Free shipping, including free two-day and same-day delivery in certain areas, is obviously one of the major perks of being a Prime member. But now, the retailer just announced a giant perk that will make foodies across the country smile.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy