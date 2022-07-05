ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mercer County in central Kentucky Garrard County in central Kentucky Jessamine County in central Kentucky Northern Madison County in central Kentucky South central Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette Mall to near Harrodsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nicholasville around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lancaster and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wright, KY
City
Ludlow, KY
City
Crescent Springs, KY
City
Edgewood, KY
City
Southgate, KY
City
Villa Hills, KY
City
Highland Heights, KY
County
Campbell County, KY
State
Ohio State
County
Kenton County, KY
City
Bellevue, KY
City
Covington, KY
City
Dayton, KY
City
Fort Thomas, KY
City
Taylor Mill, KY
City
Fort Mitchell, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy