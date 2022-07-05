Some skip Fourth of July celebrations to protest for abortion rights in Southern California

EMBED <> More Videos Some skip Fourth of July celebrations to protest for abortion rights

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While many celebrated Independence Day, others protested over the loss of national reproductive rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators in Venice on Monday made the symbolic move to gather on the Fourth of July to protest for abortion rights and access. Liz Cartojano was among the group and held a sign that read "America does not deserve a birthday party."

She said the freedom established in 1776 was not made for Black, indigenous, people of color and women.

"It really does call me in to do more and also show up for what I really believe in and what freedoms we actually should be fighting for," she said.

The protest was hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America's L.A. chapter.

"A lot of people think that because we're not a trigger-law state, that everything's fine and we don't need to worry... but this fight is about all of us," said Lori Dajose with DSA-Los Angeles.

They're drawing attention to the more than 20 counties in California that do not have abortion clinics.

"We can't be complacement just because we're in a city and state where abortion is safe for now," Dajose added.

A local doctor shared his experience working at an abortion clinic in Arizona.

"It's not something that any woman has ever done lightly, that I've encountered. They've always been very thoughtful about that decision. And it's a usually painful and personal reason for what they're doing," said Adam Freeman.

There were also protests in Sacramento and across the country as legal challenges over abortion bans in several states begin in the coming days and weeks.

Instead of red, white and blue, Cartojano chose to prioritize wearing green.

"It's a color for reproductive rights. And it just so happened that there was an American flag on this shirt as well. So there's that kind of dichotomy there, too."