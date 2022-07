Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock may have run afoul of federal campaign finance laws. At issue is Warnock’s use of campaign funds to pay for attorneys to represent him in a lawsuit filed against Warnock by an Atlanta man, according to a story today in Politico. Warnock’s campaign contends that since he was serving in the Senate when the 2021 lawsuit was filed, and because Warnock was served at his Atlanta Senate office, the expenditure is legal.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO