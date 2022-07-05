Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to.

Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for any upcoming summer activities.

28 Palms Women’s Tropical Print Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Originally $39, you can pick up one of these flowy off-the-shoulder maxi dresses from 28 Palms for more than 50% off. There are four tropical prints available, including this adorable lemon print.

Buy Now

$starting at $14.17



Buy now

Sign Up

28 Palms 100% Linen Tropical Print Dress

This 28 Palms shift dress is made with 100% linen, meaning it’s easy, breezy, and perfect for those sweltering summer days. This parrot print is super cute, but you can also grab one of these dresses in two other blue-and-green-hued tropical prints.

Buy Now

$starting at $24.49



Buy now

Sign Up

28 Palms Women’s Tropical Print Sleeveless Dress

Amazon’s sleeveless tropical print dress from 28 Palms is simple in shape, yet the bold print Is perfect for anyone who likes to stand out in a crowd. With over 900 five-star reviews, people love how stretchy and comfortable this sleeveless dress is.

Buy Now

$16.31



Buy now

Sign Up

28 Palms Women’s Tropical Print Spaghetti Strap Dress

Casual enough to be worn as a beach coverup, yet perfectly trendy to be worn out to dinner, this flowy spaghetti strap dress from 28 Palms features a stunning blue tropical print that gives off a vintage Hawaiian shirt feel. Select sizes and prints are over 50% off and selling for under $10.

Buy Now

$starting at $9.64



Buy now

Sign Up

28 Palms Women’s Off-The-Shoulder Romper

And if you love the look of short summer dresses but want a bit more coverage, this romper from 28 Palms is the perfect compromise. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, mid-thigh shorts, and comes in fun tropical prints like the above hibiscus flower design. You can pick one up for 45% off.

Buy Now

$starting at $12.81



Buy now

Sign Up

You can make yourself feel like you’re on a tropical vacation by working one (or several!) of these dresses into your summer wardrobe rotation. Act fast because these dresses aren’t going to stay in stock with deals like these happening!