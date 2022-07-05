ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 74 East of Hemet

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, authorities said Tuesday. Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild suffered grave injuries about 6:40...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Riverside Freeway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Riverside. The crash occurred at around 4:50 a.m. west of Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not immediately available. All eastbound freeway...
CBS LA

Authorities find ATV involved in fatal hit-and-run in Apple Valley

The California Highway Patrol has located the ATV it believes was involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Apple Valley this past weekend that ultimately killed two children.CHP announced on Friday that officers recovered a 2021, Polaris RZR at a residence in Apple Valley on Thursday night. However, no arrests have been made yet related to this tragic homicide. The suspect driving the ATV struck and killed 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and fatally injured 11-year-old Christina Bird on Saturday night. The two children were close friends. Bird was taken off life support on Wednesday at Loma Linda Children's Hospital after doctors pronounced her brain dead. Her family members said their final goodbyes to Bird before deciding to take her off life support. 
APPLE VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hemet, CA
Cars
Hemet, CA
Accidents
City
Hemet, CA
City
Mountain Center, CA
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Trabuco Canyon Crash

A 59-year-old Lake Forest man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Trabuco Canyon Thursday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Live Canyon Road, north of Hamilton Trail, when he veered off the road and slammed into a wooden power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TRABUCO CANYON, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Who Admitted Killing Woman in DUI Wreck Sentenced

A convicted drunken driver who killed a 43-year-old woman in a driving under the influence wreck in French Valley was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison. Joshua Asimovic Morris, 36, of Temecula pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI resulting in great bodily injury and sentence-enhancing allegations of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash and being a repeat DUI offender.
FRENCH VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#City News Service#Harley Davidson#San Gorgonio Office
L.A. Weekly

Demetrius Powell Dead after Fiery Truck Crash on 15 Freeway [Corona, CA]

Semi-Truck Collision on Temescal Canyon Road Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the incident around 2:40 a.m. at the Southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp. Upon arrival, Riverside County Fire crews discovered a big rig that collided with another vehicle, for reasons unknown. As a result...
CORONA, CA
paininthepass.info

Two People Were Airlifted In A Three Vehicle Crash On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia Wednesday evening sent three people to the hospital. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were called to the scene at about 6:35pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The crash was located on Summit Valley Road about 3 miles west of Hesperia Airport. It was reported to be a three vehicle crash. With pictures from the scene it looks to be a head-on collision. The vehicles involved were two white cars with heavy front-end damage and a green Jeep that rolled over multiple times.
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mynewsla.com

Man Charged for Suspected DUI Crash That Left 1 Dead

A 34-year-old man was charged with two felony counts Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was charged with murder and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury with enhancements including engaging in violent conduct, using a weapon and having a concurrent sentence on other crimes.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the Highland Station, and medical personnel from CalFire and American Medical Response, went to the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the middle of Baseline. The victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Desert Hot Springs Fire That Displaced 5 Adults

A 29-year-old man was charged Thursday with a pair of felonies for allegedly causing a fire that displaced five adults from their single-story duplex in Desert Hot Springs. Carl Johnson was charged with arson of an inhabited property and possession of a fire/explosive device. Johnson is slated to be arraigned...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca

A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road. The person was shot following a family dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
MECCA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy