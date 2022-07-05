ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Milkshake Flavor

By Logan DeLoye
700WLW
700WLW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytulk_0gVVhOdK00

There are few more refreshing drinks than a tall, creamy, milkshake on a sunny Summer's day. If taking a stroll to your local ice-cream shop to order one of these sweet treats is the only thing that you've accomplished all day; then consider it a success. Since there are so many flavors of milkshakes to choose from, it makes it easy for consumers to stick with an original favorite or continuously try new flavors. Each state has one flavor that is more popular than all the rest , and Ohio's might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by RTA Outdoor Living , the most popular milkshake flavor in all of Ohio is peanut butter. Though peanut butter is a popular choice amongst a few states ; strawberry is the most popular throughout America.

Here is what RTA Outdoor Living had to say about putting together the data to find the most popular milkshake flavor in every state:

"At RTA Outdoor Living, we love milkshakes and wanted to figure out what the most popular milkshake flavors are across America. To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state. We did this research for you, so when you have your next outdoor gathering you know what milkshake will bring everyone to your yard."

For more information regarding the most popular milkshake flavor in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alina Andras

5 Amazing and Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and ran out of ideas of where to spend your weekends or if you simply travel to Ohio often and are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of amazing but affordable places that are a great choice for a weekend getaway.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milkshakes#Google Trends#Food Drink
Thrillist

Plant-Based Yogurt Recalled Nationwide Because It May Have Glass in It

If you have recently purchased plant-based yogurt, you need to go and check your fridge. According to Food Safety News, Eat Real Foods LLC is recalling six flavors of Culina yogurt because there is potentially glass in the food. In total, 13,725 cases of the plant-based yogurt were distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger around

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
649
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy