ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Junior Ivanovski ends match with Kyrgios-esque hot dog serve

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Macedonian junior Kalin Ivanovski took a leaf out of the Nick Kyrgios handbook as he finished off his second round boys singles match at Wimbledon with an underarm 'hot dog' serve on Tuesday.

Serving at 6-1 5-2 against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Ivanovski surprised his opponent with the cheeky serve played through his legs -- much to the delight of the crowd.

Ivanovski will take his bag of tricks into a third-round match against eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Pat Cash doubles down on startling claim Nick Kyrgios is a CHEAT and says he's far worse than 'Superbrat' John McEnroe - as he reveals he played tennis with 'lovely' Princess Di

Australian tennis legend Pat Cash has doubled down on his controversial claims that Nick Kyrgios is a cheat, stating he is on a 'different level' to Superbrat John McEnroe and fellow firebrand Jimmy Connors when it comes to bad behaviour. Cash, 57, who famously won Wimbledon in 1987, didn't mince...
TENNIS
Sporting News

Ajla Tomljanovic slams journalist over Nick Kyrgios question

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic had a fantastic Wimbledon tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals before falling in a three-set clash. The 29-year-old took the first set against Elena Rybakina, before dropping the next two in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 defeat. Tomljanovic had defeated some quality opponents...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Lithuania
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Rafael Nadal's Epic Win Today

Rafael Nadal will not be denied. Despite dealing with an injury this Wednesday at Wimbledon, he managed to mount a comeback against Taylor Fritz and punch his ticket to the semifinals. After dropping the opening set 6-3, there were legit concerns that Nadal wasn't going to be able to finish...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

Nick Kyrgios automatically advanced to the Wimbledon final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament Thursday. Following an epic quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, Nadal pulled himself from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle. Kyrgios wished his scheduled opponent luck for a speedy return. "Different players, different personalities," Kyrgios...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios roars into his FIRST-EVER Grand Slam semi-final as the Australian bad boy beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering final four clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios said he thought his ship had sailed. Actually, it might be about to come in. As he battled through a straight-sets victory on Wimbledon’s Court 1, over on Centre, the ageing body of Rafael Nadal was catching up with him. There has arguably rarely been a better year to play Novak Djokovic, too — that is, if he overcomes the top British seed Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

485K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy