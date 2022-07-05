Seahawks QB Drew Lock Trolls Back After Being the Target of a Viral Tweet

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock trolled back after being the target of a viral tweet over the weekend.

Lock gave a special Fourth of July shoutout to "the intern at the @usopen" after the verified Twitter account fired back at a Seahawks fan who claimed tennis was "not a real sport."

"Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen ," Lock tweeted on Monday.

On Saturday (July 1), the fourth-year quarterback caught strays from the verified US Open Tennis account after Twitter user @seahawksfan2314 tweeted "not a sport" in response to SportsCenter 's clip of Nick Kyrgios ' trick serve at Wimbledon.

"Not a sports ays the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," US Open Tennis tweeted.

The Seahawks fan doubled down by tweeted, "Ratio + ur event is poverty," to which the US Open account shared a graphic in which NFL analyst Chris Simms ranked Lock 40th among his top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

"Remind us again, we're 'not a sport,' the account tweeted. "Aren't there only 32 NFL teams?"

Lock was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has struggled in 24 total NFL appearances through his first three seasons.

The former University of Missouri standout has an 8-13 record as a starter and has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions on 421 of 710 passing.

Lock was acquired by Seattle this offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

The Broncos also included two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson, who is the only Seahawks quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and holds every franchise passing record.

