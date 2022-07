A convicted drunken driver who killed a 43-year-old woman in a driving under the influence wreck in French Valley was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison. Joshua Asimovic Morris, 36, of Temecula pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI resulting in great bodily injury and sentence-enhancing allegations of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash and being a repeat DUI offender.

FRENCH VALLEY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO