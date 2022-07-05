ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MLB roundup: Brewers earn walk-off win over Cubs after wild finish

 3 days ago
July 5 - Victor Caratini lined a three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 walk-off victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Rowdy Tellez was walked intentionally with one out in the 10th to put runners at first and second. Luis Urias popped out. Caratini, who had struck out in his previous four at-bats, lined a 2-1 pitch from Scott Effross (1-4) over the wall in center for his seventh home run.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth on an inside-the-park home run by Seiya Suzuki off Brewers closer Josh Hader. Suzuki, activated earlier Monday after missing almost five weeks with a sprained finger, lined a 2-0 pitch off the wall in left-center. The ball caromed back past centerfielder Jonathan Davis and Suzuki didn't hesitate rounding third, sliding home just ahead of the relay throw for his fifth homer.

But the Brewers answered with a run in the bottom half. Urias opened with a single to right off closer David Robertson. Keston Hiura bounced a one-out drive over the wall in left-center for a ground-rule double, holding Urias at third. Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases and Christian Yelich walked to force in the tying run.

Astros 7, Royals 6

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as host Houston capped a five-run rally against Kansas City.

Alvarez drilled a 3-1 slider from Royals closer Scott Barlow (2-2) to right-center field for his 24th home run. It marked the second consecutive walk-off win for Houston, winners of 12 of 14.

Handcuffed by Royals right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over six solid innings, the Astros rallied for three runs in the eighth off a pair of Kansas City relievers. Houston's rally negated a multi-homer game for Royals catcher MJ Melendez, whose second homer of the game gave Kansas City a 6-3 lead in the top of the eighth.

Orioles 7, Rangers 6 (10 inn.)

Jorge Mateo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Baltimore a victory against visiting Texas.

The Orioles posted their final run without the ball leaving the infield, with an infield single and intentional walk coming before Matt Moore's wayward pitch ended the game as ghost runner Austin Hays scored. Mateo, who was hit in the back of the left knee, was helped to first base by teammates in order to complete the victory.

Marcus Semien led off the ninth inning with a home run to put Texas ahead 6-5, while Mitch Garver's three-run home run capped a five-run fifth inning for the Rangers.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2 (10 inn.)

Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning as visiting Miami beat Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

The Nationals' Tanner Rainey (1-3) opened the 10th by striking out Jesus Aguilar and Brian Anderson. De La Cruz then unloaded on a 98-mph fastball to left field that caromed off the foul pole, his fifth homer of the season. Nationals automatic runner Maikel Franco scored from third on a double-play groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2, but they couldn't complete the rally.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett allowed one run on four hits, struck out four and walked one in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. Washington starter Patrick Corbin allowed one run and eight hits in seven innings. Corbin struck out four, walked one and frequently escaped trouble.

Red Sox 4, Rays 0

Kutter Crawford struck out a career-high eight batters in 5 1/3 two-hit, shutout innings and Trevor Story homered in the fourth to propel Boston over visiting Tampa Bay.

Story went 2-for-4 and joined Rafael Devers and Christian Arroyo (both 2-for-4) as repeat hitters for the Red Sox, who have won back-to-back games thanks to their seventh shutout win of the season.

The Boston pitching trio of Austin Davis, Crawford (2-2) and John Schreiber held Tampa Bay to just a pair of singles by Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco. Josh Fleming (2-4) worked five innings of relief for the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits.

Tigers 4, Guardians 1 (Game 1)

Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six strong innings and Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run single as host Detroit beat Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hill was called up from Triple-A Toledo and became the 14th pitcher to start for Detroit this season. He limited the Guardians to one run, two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth and collected his 16th save despite walking two batters. Jonathan Schoop supplied four hits and scored twice for the Tigers.

Guardians starter Zach Plesac (2-6) gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. Cleveland's Josh Naylor hit a solo homer in the fourth inning but left the game in the seventh due to a back injury.

