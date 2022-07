The best way to save the planet isn't necessarily recycling – it's stepping into a voting booth. That's according to celebrity science educator Bill Nye, television's "The Science Guy," who spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, last week. "To be sure, recycling the bottles, don't throw the plastic away [and] compost your compostable things ... Start there," Nye said. "[But] if you want to do one thing about climate change: Vote."

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO