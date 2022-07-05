Flames Club Growth Follows Liberty Athletics Success

Liberty Volleyball Head Coach Trevor Johnson has announced the addition of former Baylor volunteer assistant Shelby Livingstone to his coaching staff as an assistant coach. “We are very excited to welcome Shelby Livingstone to our Volleyball family!” Head Coach Trevor Johnson said. “Shelby is not only a great athlete, but an even better person who loves the Lord, and is passionate about seeing young women grow, not only spiritually and socially, but academically and athletically as well. Shelby understands that there is more to life than just the wins and losses. She is excited to share the Gospel through the sport of volleyball. Her experience will be invaluable to our program. Shelby has been successful wherever she has been, whether as a player at Rice University, or as a volunteer coach helping Baylor reach the Final Four.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO