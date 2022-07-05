ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Flames Club Growth Follows Liberty Athletics Success

Liberty News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Athletics tremendous growth during the recent years has seen all facets of the department rise, including Flames Club membership and yearly donations. The Flames Club and Liberty Athletics set a record in fundraising with over $4.1 million raised in the 2021-22 academic year. This figure is more than double the...

www.liberty.edu

Liberty News

Liberty Places Trio on VaSID Women’s Outdoor Track & Field First Team

Liberty’s Adelyn Ackley, Isis Brooks and Ayanna Johnson were each named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-State first team squad on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following Lady Flames earned VaSID All-State second team accolades: Taylen Langin (jumps), Naomi Mojica (throws),...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Sauder Voted VaSID State Field Rookie of the Year

Liberty All-American high jumper Kennedy Sauder completed a sweep of the 2022 indoor and outdoor Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Men’s Field Rookie of the Year awards on Thursday. The talented freshman was also one of the Flames’ four VaSID Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-State first team honorees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Parra Romero Named VaSID Rookie of Year, Liberty Features 3 on All-State Teams

Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero has been named the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Women’s Tennis Rookie of the Year. Parra Romero, along with teammates Esther Lovato and Tiffany Nguyen, each earned spots on the VaSID All-State teams as well. Parra Romero becomes the second VaSID...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Livingstone Named Assistant Volleyball Coach at Liberty

Liberty Volleyball Head Coach Trevor Johnson has announced the addition of former Baylor volunteer assistant Shelby Livingstone to his coaching staff as an assistant coach. “We are very excited to welcome Shelby Livingstone to our Volleyball family!” Head Coach Trevor Johnson said. “Shelby is not only a great athlete, but an even better person who loves the Lord, and is passionate about seeing young women grow, not only spiritually and socially, but academically and athletically as well. Shelby understands that there is more to life than just the wins and losses. She is excited to share the Gospel through the sport of volleyball. Her experience will be invaluable to our program. Shelby has been successful wherever she has been, whether as a player at Rice University, or as a volunteer coach helping Baylor reach the Final Four.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
