Hubert Davis and his staff are still hoping to add more to their 2023 recruiting class which currently features commitments from five-star players G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher. With UNC welcoming in a 2022 class that is ranked in the Top 20, the future of the program is likely in the hands of the 2023 class. After UNC missed out on five-star Matas Buzelis, they are shifting the focus to other prospects. And one prospect that would love to hear from North Carolina is in-state guard Silas Demary Jr. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard hails out of Charlotte, North Carolina and is...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO