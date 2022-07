BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton is headed to the All-Star Game for the first time as a Yankee. Stanton was voted in as a starter in the outfield thanks in part to his 21 homers. He’ll join Aaron Judge, the top vote-getter in MLB, for the game. Unlike Judge, who said he’ll sit out the Home Run Derby, Stanton indicated he likely would participate in the exhibition if invited. Asked if he had interest, Stanton said, “I do. There’s nothing official yet, but I definitely could be there.” Making it even more meaningful for Stanton is the fact the game will be played at Dodger...

MLB ・ 31 MINUTES AGO