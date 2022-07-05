ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How many wildfires has California had so far this year? There are several burning now

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6t2p_0gVVdwmA00

The Electra Fire in Amador-Calaveras has already blazed through 3,034 acres as of Tuesday morning, and this isn’t the first time this year that a wildfire has ignited in the state.

As wildfire season ramps up in California, see what’s happened in the state so far this year:

Active fires

There are several fires of interest in California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The biggest active fire as of Tuesday morning is the Electra Fire, burning through more than 3,000 acres at the Amador-Calaveras county line at Electra Road and Highway 49, southeast of Jackson. The fire, which is still under investigation, started on Monday and is at 0% containment Tuesday morning. Evacuation orders remain in place in areas near the fire, including Butte Mountain Road and Lake Tabeaud.

The Rices Fire in Nevada County at Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road, south of Dobbins, started on June 28, according to Cal Fire. It’s at 85% containment after blazing 904 acres.

The Garrison Fire, another wildfire located in Northern California has burned 166 acres, ignited on Monday in Monterey County. It is at 95% containment.

The Jan-Dar Fire in Butte County, started Monday at Jan-Dar Road and Oro Bangor Hwy, has burned 30 acres and is at 50% containment.

As of Sunday, the Table Fire in Fresno County has burned 52 acres and is 75% contained.

Previous fires

As of July 2022, more than 3,000 fire incidents have burned 21,343 acres in California, according to Cal Fire. No fatalities have been reported.

Some of the larger scale fires the state saw include:

Thunder Fire

The Thunder Fire ravaged 2,500 acres in Kern County from June 22 to June 27. It has since been 100% contained, but the cause is still under investigation.

Sheep Fire

In San Bernardino County, the Sheep Fire blazed 865 acres in June. It has been completely contained as of June 19.

Lost Lake Fire

One of the largest fires of 2022, the Lost Lake Fire burned 5,856 acres in Riverside County, bordering Arizona. Starting on May 26, it was fully contained June 8.

Airport Fire

The second biggest fire, the Airport Fire, tore through 4,136 acres near Bishop, California, in the Eastern Sierra region from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26.

Colorado Fire

The Colorado Fire in Big Sur in Monterey County burned 687 acres in January. Caused by fire escaping into wildland, according to Cal Fire, it has been completely contained.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

Comments / 2

Mike
3d ago

It will take years to make up for the decades of mismanaged Forrest Lands. With all of the fuel allowed to grow and accumulate in the forrests, they are a giant tinder box. Couple that with the prolonged drought we have experienced and it’s been a recipe for disaster.

Reply
5
Related
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Dobbins, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

‘A fighting chance.’ California can’t deny rent relief after tenants sued state over program

California cannot reject tenants’ applications for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance after a renter lawsuit raised questions about whether the state program meets constitutional standards. An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Thursday ruled the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) can’t deny pending applications for rent relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Wildfire#The Electra Fire#The Rices Fire#The Table Fire
The Sacramento Bee

Ron DeSantis rips Newsom. In California, ‘you ain’t seeing very many Florida license plates’

It appears that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Florida ad buy has struck a nerve. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis devoted several minutes of a Friday press conference to escalating his cross-country rivalry with Newsom, a Democrat and outspoken critic of governance in red states like Florida. Both are considered possible presidential contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Jumps To 70%; More Evacuations Lifted

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:30 p.m. Cal Fire said the blaze grew slightly to 4,478 acres while containment jumped again to 70%. More than 430 structures remain threatened. 2:52 p.m. Cal Fire announced Friday afternoon that mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas: Gold Strike Road and Clinton Bar Road in Amador County The south side of Highway 88 and Highway 26 from French Gulch Road in Amador County to the Calaveras County line Evacuations for the following areas in Amador County were reduced to warnings: Amador Lane, Canyon View Drive, Fig...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

California’s COVID-19 positivity nears a record as variants spike infections

California’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to soar, reaching levels rivaling the January Omicron surge that brought record cases to the state. The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday evening reported the statewide test positivity rate at 15%, up from 13.2% the previous week. The rate is the largest the state has seen since January, and has increased tenfold since early April as new, more transmissible variants grow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
744
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy