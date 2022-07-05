How many wildfires has California had so far this year? There are several burning now

The Electra Fire in Amador-Calaveras has already blazed through 3,034 acres as of Tuesday morning, and this isn’t the first time this year that a wildfire has ignited in the state.

As wildfire season ramps up in California, see what’s happened in the state so far this year:

Active fires

There are several fires of interest in California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The biggest active fire as of Tuesday morning is the Electra Fire, burning through more than 3,000 acres at the Amador-Calaveras county line at Electra Road and Highway 49, southeast of Jackson. The fire, which is still under investigation, started on Monday and is at 0% containment Tuesday morning. Evacuation orders remain in place in areas near the fire, including Butte Mountain Road and Lake Tabeaud.

The Rices Fire in Nevada County at Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road, south of Dobbins, started on June 28, according to Cal Fire. It’s at 85% containment after blazing 904 acres.

The Garrison Fire, another wildfire located in Northern California has burned 166 acres, ignited on Monday in Monterey County. It is at 95% containment.

The Jan-Dar Fire in Butte County, started Monday at Jan-Dar Road and Oro Bangor Hwy, has burned 30 acres and is at 50% containment.

As of Sunday, the Table Fire in Fresno County has burned 52 acres and is 75% contained.

Previous fires

As of July 2022, more than 3,000 fire incidents have burned 21,343 acres in California, according to Cal Fire. No fatalities have been reported.

Some of the larger scale fires the state saw include:

Thunder Fire

The Thunder Fire ravaged 2,500 acres in Kern County from June 22 to June 27. It has since been 100% contained, but the cause is still under investigation.

Sheep Fire

In San Bernardino County, the Sheep Fire blazed 865 acres in June. It has been completely contained as of June 19.

Lost Lake Fire

One of the largest fires of 2022, the Lost Lake Fire burned 5,856 acres in Riverside County, bordering Arizona. Starting on May 26, it was fully contained June 8.

Airport Fire

The second biggest fire, the Airport Fire, tore through 4,136 acres near Bishop, California, in the Eastern Sierra region from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26.

Colorado Fire

The Colorado Fire in Big Sur in Monterey County burned 687 acres in January. Caused by fire escaping into wildland, according to Cal Fire, it has been completely contained.

