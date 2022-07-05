Nano-rust: Smart additive for autonomous temperature control

Despite superb instrumental resolution in modern transmission electron microscopes (TEM), high-resolution imaging of organic two-dimensional (2D) materials is a formidable task. Here, we present that the appropriate selection of the incident electron energy plays a crucial role in reducing the gap between achievable resolution in the image and the instrumental limit. Among a broad range of electron acceleration voltages (300"‰kV, 200"‰kV, 120"‰kV, and 80"‰kV) tested, we found that the highest resolution in the HRTEM image is achieved at 120"‰kV, which is 1.9"‰Ã…. In two imine-based 2D polymer thin films, unexpected molecular interstitial defects were unraveled. Their structural nature is identified with the aid of quantum mechanical calculations. Furthermore, the increased image resolution and enhanced image contrast at 120"‰kV enabled the detection of functional groups at the pore interfaces. The experimental setup has also been employed for an amorphous organic 2D material.

