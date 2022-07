The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 DAYS AGO