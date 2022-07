Frozen 3 could still happen even though it’s been almost three years since Frozen 2 came out in theaters. Disney has yet to officially announce the third installment in the Frozen film series, but Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna in the first two movies, has recently suggested that the main voice cast of the mega-hit franchise are all up for another sequel and are basically just waiting for the studio to make it happen.

