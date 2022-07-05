ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFQ3P_0gVVdOCo00

Heat coupled with smog can be a particularly lethal mix, especially for older adults, a new study finds.

Unfortunately, both hot temperatures and air pollution are going to increase as the planet warms, and so will deaths, researchers report.

"We are experiencing more and more frequent wildfires, which cause pollution, and wildfires happen during the hotter days. So, there will be more of these occurrences in the future," said lead researcher Md Mostafijur Rahman, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

Although extreme heat and air pollution each increase the risk of dying, the combination increases the risk exponentially, he noted.

Extremely hot days increase the risk of dying by just over 6%. On days when air pollution is high, death risk increases by 5%. However, on very hot, highly polluted days, that risk increases 21%, Rahman said.

To come to that conclusion, his team used death certificates from California's Department of Public Health to analyze more than 1.5 million deaths across the state between 2014 and 2019. They also used data on air temperature and levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). PM2.5 is known to cause health problems.

They found that on days when both heat and air pollutions were high, the risk of dying from heart conditions jumped nearly 30%, and the risk of dying from respiratory problems increased by 38%.

When heat and pollution levels were both high, those over age 75 suffered the most: They had a 36% increased risk of dying, compared with an 8.5% increased risk for people 75 and under.

Deaths were most common among those with heart failure and pneumonia. Rahman and his team speculated that when heat and air pollution are extreme, people may suffer more inflammation and oxidative stress, in addition to problems regulating body temperature.

Rahman advises those at risk during high heat and air pollution to stay indoors in air conditioning, or if they don't have air conditioning, to go to libraries, shopping malls or community cooling centers.

"As climate change progresses, we're going to need multilevel interventions," said senior study author Erika Garcia, an assistant professor of population and public health sciences at Keck. "We're going to have to rely on some individual behaviors, but we also need policymakers to make the appropriate policies and provide the appropriate support, so there can be ongoing effort to save lives."

Dr. Afif El-Hasan, a volunteer spokesman for the American Lung Association and a member of the department of pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente San Juan Capistrano in California, said the findings were "alarming," but "not surprising."

"The study speaks clearly to the fact that either one -- smoke particles in the air or a very hot day -- is going to take a strain on the body, and probably more than we are thinking," said El-Hasan, who wasn't part of the study. "But when you add one to the other, it doesn't just add to it, it makes it worse by multiples."

To withstand these brutal conditions, El-Hasan believes people should be in top physical shape. That means having high blood pressure and diabetes and respiratory conditions under control.

But for many, that's not enough. People should stay in an air-conditioned environment during these times of extreme heat and pollution, he said.

"Make sure at least one room is air-conditioned," El-Hasan said. "Make sure in that room there's an air filter as well, so you have a zone to be in that'll keep you as safe as possible."

El-Hasan also believes that extreme heat and air pollution are going to get worse. "We can expect more deaths, unfortunately," El-Hasan noted.

The report was published online recently in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

More information

For more on air pollution and heat, see the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows

If your doctor has told you that you need shoulder surgery and you're worried about complications, a new British study indicates you can relax. Only 1.2% of more than 260,000 patients suffered from complications following arthroscopic surgery to repair shoulder injuries, the researchers reported. Further, only 1 in 26 patients required further surgery in the coming year, either because the procedure didn't work or they developed a complication.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain

Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?. One nutrition expert from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio suggests that while they may burn your tongue at the dinner table and trigger gastrointestinal distress traveling through your body, they actually could help improve your lifelong health.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain

For women who can't get pregnant because they don't have a uterus or the one they have no longer works properly, uterine transplants can indeed help these women become mothers, new research shows. Of 33 women who received a uterus transplant in the United States between 2016 and 2021, 19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron: a new challenge for pandemic and vaccine

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 211 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent article published in Nature, Shuai et al. demonstrated a significantly reduced replication capacity and diminished pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, the latest variant of concern (VOC), mainly due to the impaired Spike protein (S protein) cleavage, reduced efficiency in utilizing co-factor TMPRSS2.1.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Study: Covid reinfection can cause lasting health problems

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A study reveals the dangers of Covid reinfection is shedding light on the long-term effects of the virus. As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, the study suggests Covid is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.Lois Tucker has never tested positive for Covid."I don't see any reason to court that," she said. 'I'm not interested in going through that. Aging is difficult enough."Tucker feels fortunate, I especially since she's seen what her brother has gone through. He has long Covid and suffers from shortness of breath and brain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Air Conditioning#Air Filter#Older Adults#Keck School Of Medicine
UPI News

Noradrenergic drugs for ADHD may help treat Alzheimer's

Could ADHD drugs also treat degenerative brain disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease?. British researchers say there is good evidence that some medications used for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) -- known as noradrenergic drugs -- might also help treat key aspects of Alzheimer's. "Repurposing of established noradrenergic drugs is most likely to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain

Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes. The review of 138 clinical trials breaks down the evidence on medication options for seniors with "spine-related" pain -- essentially any aches along the neck and back.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds. Though vaccine hesitancy due to personal politics has drawn a lot of media attention, a University of Georgia study reveals it's not the only consideration. The link between vaccines and politics...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Ars Technica

COVID was the leading cause of death in Americans ages 45-54 in 2021

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Americans between March 2020 and October 2021, accounting for one in every eight deaths. In that time frame, COVID-19 ranked in the top five causes of death for every age group of people older than 15 years. Between January and October 2021, the pandemic disease was the leading cause of death among people 45 to 54 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors

Poor mental and physical health among older adults can sometimes trace back to childhood abuse, a Canadian study suggests. The study, published online Thursday in the journal Aging and Health Research, found that people who were physically abused during childhood were twice as likely to experience anxiety and depression later in life. They were also significantly more likely to develop physical illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis and heart disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank

July 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia used a sling and an excavator to hoist a horse that fell into a water tank and was unable to climb back out. Fire and Rescue New South Wales said a crew from Narellan responded Thursday to Belimbla Park, where a 5-year-old horse named Jester had fallen into a water tank.
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose

Vitamin D supplements are often touted for their health benefits, from boosting the immune system to guarding against cancer. But as one British man found out, it is possible to get too much of a good thing. Vitamin D overdosing -- clinically called hypervitaminosis D -- is linked to a...
HEALTH
CBS News

Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S.

Subvariants of the Omicron strain and an uptick in summer travel and gatherings is fueling a new wave of COVID-19 infections. And as monkeypox cases also rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that high risk individuals get that vaccine. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Best Foods for Heart Health

The best foods for your heart are fresh or lightly processed and packed with nutrients. You’ll reap the most benefits from heart-friendly foods when you regularly include them in a balanced eating plan that’s low in sodium and added sugars and promotes a healthy weight for you. Here are some top picks, and how to enjoy them.
NUTRITION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy