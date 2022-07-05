ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marcus Mariota: Falcons’ coaching staff challenges quarterbacks mentally

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has been in the NFL for seven years, but he’s learned a lot in just a few months in Atlanta. Mariota said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his staff are constantly challenging the quarterbacks to improve their mental approach to the game....

Yardbarker

Predicted MVP From The Tennessee Titans – Besides Derrick Henry

The predicted non-QB MVP from the Tennessee Titans is Derrick Henry. Henry is quite possibly the favorite regardless of position status. The King has the chance to break multiple records with the addition of a 17th game. He eclipsed 2000 yards in a single season without the extra game. Henry is not made of stone, however. Last season in 2021 he missed over half the season. (Fun Fact: Henry set another NFL record by missing nine games and still finishing in the top ten for rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns.) Should Henry fall again who would pick up the torch? Hopefully, the complete opposite happens and Henry has a healthy full season. Just in case, he are some contenders:
NASHVILLE, TN
Which teams should be considering a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Over the weekend, we put together a list of the full universe of teams that should be considering the possibility of trading for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now that the Panthers have landed Mayfield, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the next veteran signal-caller to potentially land with a new team.
NFL
Yardbarker

PLAYER ANALYSIS: Will there be a sophomore slump for Falcons’ TE Kyle Pitts?

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was a force for the Atlanta Falcons offense and havoc for other teams’s defenses during his first year in the NFL. Drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Pitts was a need for the team after former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones jetted off to the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons needed that force as a #1 catcher, be it the tight end position, to help spread out the offense for Head Coach Arthur Smith. After wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a mental break, later to be suspended by the league for one-year for gambling, the team needed stability in the catching duties. Pitts ended last year second in the history among first year tight ends in receiving yards, compiling 1,026 yards. In 1961, Chicago Bears rookie Tight End Mike Ditka ended the season with 1,076 yards. That was then, this is now. Going into Pitts second season, many sports outlets has listed him as one of the top five tight ends in the league.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Which Falcons quarterback situation do you prefer?

Have the Atlanta Falcons done enough to feel confident at quarterback? This is a question I’ve been hearing for a while, and it’s worth investigating more. Matt Ryan will not play for the Atlanta Falcons for the first time since 2008. During the offseason, the former Falcon was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, as the Falcons attempt to move on from their past. Isn’t it almost as though the Falcons are resetting the clock?
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Atlanta’s big-bodied pass catchers should be safety net for Falcons QBs

The Falcons are entering unprecedented territory in 2022. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will boast a signal caller that isn’t Matt Ryan after the team traded the franchise’s all-time leader in every passing statistic to the Colts. Terry Fontenot quickly signed Marcus Mariota to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Notable NFL QBs who were acquired late in the offseason

Arriving in Green Bay well before Bart Starr, Rote earned Pro Bowl acclaim in the future Hall of Famer's 1956 rookie year. But the pre-Vince Lombardi Packers sent Rote to the Lions on the eve of their 1957 training camp. Bobby Layne had previously dealt with injury trouble, and Rote moved from Packer starter to Lion insurance. But Layne's broken ankle in Week 11 moved Rote into the Lions' lineup. Detroit's insurance proved vital. Rote led the Lions to a comeback win over the 49ers to win the NFL's Western Conference and threw four TD passes in Detroit's 59-14 rout of Cleveland to win the title. Rote became the Lions' full-time QB in 1958.
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo didn’t think much of Baker Mayfield in the draft

New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be playing for an offensive coordinator in Carolina who didn’t think much of him when he was entering the draft. Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was out of coaching in 2018, but he still scouted that year’s quarterback class and offered his own assessments of the prospects. And McAdoo was not high on Mayfield.
NFL
All Hawks

Four Questions Before Hawks Summer League Starts

The Atlanta Hawks start their NBA 2K23 Summer League season tomorrow afternoon. While it's unwise to draw too many conclusions from the exhibition games, there are still substantive questions the Hawks must answer during their stint in Las Vegas. Below are four key questions we have before the team starts play.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Sandra Douglass Morgan takes over as Raiders president

The Las Vegas Raiders named Sandra Douglass Morgan team president on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to hold the position in National Football League history. A press conference was held at Allegiant Stadium to officially introduce Morgan on Thursday. "I am thrilled to join you as we embark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL

