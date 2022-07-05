ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LinkedIn gives employees another week off to prevent burnout

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GC6Hf_0gVVd4dX00
Ryan Roslansky, CEO of Linkedin. David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Waking up to work after a long weekend can require multiple snoozed alarms, copious amounts of coffee, and general perseverance.

But LinkedIn employees don’t have to wrestle out of bed today because the company has made the Fourth of July weekend even longer by tacking on an extra week of paid vacation.

The paid week off is a benefit the company provides twice a year. It won’t count towards regular PTO, Linkedin account director Dan Colwin wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The policy started last year when LinkedIn surveyed its employees and found that the pandemic was inflicting “clear burnout” upon them, LinkedIn's chief people officer Teuila Hanson told CNN at the time. Taking note of the need for time off to recharge, the tech company implemented the initiative LiftUp! geared toward improving employees' mental health with additional training and resources.

Burnout has become a hotly contested and important issue during the past couple of years as employee mental health suffered during the pandemic. Nearly half of U.S. employees reported feelings of burnout in 2021, which McKinsey & Company stated was likely an underrepresentation from its survey. And only 33% of workers feel that they’re “thriving in their overall well-being,” Gallup’s “State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report” found.

The lack of work-life balance hit sectors like teaching, caregiving, and health care particularly hard. Companies finally realized that burnout had to be addressed or they would keep hemorrhaging employees to the Great Resignation.

“What's happening is employers are pushing their current workers to quite the extent to get things out the door,” Ron Hetrick, a senior economist at labor market data company Emsi Burning Glass, told Fortune in March.

Some companies like LinkedIn have recognized this burnout, giving their employees time and space to unwind. Online publishing platform Medium is also closed this week for a company-wide “Summer Break.” Last summer, both Hootsuite and Bumble gave employees a week off after the Fourth of July weekend to try to manage workers' stress.

Burnout may show no signs of disappearing, but maybe workers making themselves scarce for a week can help ease stress when they return.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it

Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey Company#Burnout#Tech Company#Labor Market#Fortune Features#Pto#Cnn
GOBankingRates

Retirement Savings: One in Five Self-Employed Workers Are Not Saving for Retirement — Why They Need To Start Now

One of the biggest challenges of being self-employed is saving money for retirement. Unlike employees at most companies, self-employed workers don’t have the option of contributing to company-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s. Instead, you need to open your own retirement accounts and discipline yourself to contribute to them regularly.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

A COVID-positive working mom says her child care situation will require her to spend hundreds on at-home tests. Here’s why

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. After testing positive for COVID last Sunday, Jessica Hische’s family members each took COVID tests. Since then, her three kids and husband have had to test daily so her kids can attend school and camp.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
401ktv.com

401(k) Education and Advice Still Important in Plans

401(k) education and advice remain high on the list of employer benefits. Employers recognize that they must offer a robust, competitive 401(k) plan to attract and retain high-quality talent. But employers are also aware that offering a plan only may not be sufficient. What employers may not realize is the importance of 401(k) education and advice! Employers are now aware they must also provide continuing education and partner with professionals. Plan participants require strong support that can help employees understand how much to save and how to invest.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: How the crisis is affecting our health

There are concerns among medical professionals that the cost of living crisis may have a damaging impact on our wellbeing. A recent YouGov poll commissioned by the Royal College of Physicians found 55% of those who responded felt rising costs had negatively affected their health. BBC South East Health Correspondent Mark Norman has been investigating the issue on the Isle of Sheppey.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Achieving a global vision, one person at a time

With recent announcements by a number of major companies to allow either a fully remote or a hybrid work model, it is tempting for business leaders to want to start snapping up employees from all corners of the world. However, like all important decisions executives must make, it is best to define the goals first, outline the specific criteria, and then evaluate the results.
ECONOMY
Fortune

6 strategies to work-proof your vacation

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Sondra Sutton Phung knows how hard it is to disconnect from work life. During a February trip to Disneyland, Phung, marketing general manager for electric vehicles at Ford Motor Company, squeezed in a 5:30 a.m. conference call and checked emails after her nine-year-old daughter was tucked into bed.
JOBS
Motley Fool

Why Teladoc Stock Flatlined on Wednesday

Patients in the system will be able to book blood draws and receive in-network referrals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Going to the office is the new ‘remote work’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As companies call workers back to the office, many employees are pushing back. In fact, two-thirds of the workforce said they would consider looking for a new job if they were required to return to the office full time, according to a survey of more than 32,000 workers by ADP Research Institute.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

Fortune

155K+
Followers
7K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy