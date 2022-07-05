ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Here’s where people in Missouri are moving to most

By Stacker
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096vxd_0gVVcozn00

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0gVVcozn00

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Missouri to Idaho in 2019: 404
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Missouri in 2019: 1,066
— #13 most common destination from Idaho

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0gVVcozn00

tochichi//Wikicommons

#39. South Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to South Dakota in 2019: 445
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 494
— #18 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0gVVcozn00

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#38. Montana

– Moved from Missouri to Montana in 2019: 487
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Missouri in 2019: 589
— #22 most common destination from Montana

What summer weather was like the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#37. Mississippi

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091
— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0gVVcozn00

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#36. Wyoming

– Moved from Missouri to Wyoming in 2019: 582
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Missouri in 2019: 45
— #34 most common destination from Wyoming

You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0gVVcozn00

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#35. South Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987
— #24 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0gVVcozn00

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Massachusetts

– Moved from Missouri to Massachusetts in 2019: 662
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Missouri in 2019: 464
— #34 most common destination from Massachusetts

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#33. Hawaii

– Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875
— #20 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gVVcozn00

M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Alabama

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246
— #12 most common destination from Alabama

Here’s the song of the summer the year you graduated from high school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#31. Alaska

– Moved from Missouri to Alaska in 2019: 890
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Missouri in 2019: 927
— #19 most common destination from Alaska

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0gVVcozn00

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488
— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0gVVcozn00

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— #27 most common destination from Oregon

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0gVVcozn00

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#28. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74
— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0gVVcozn00

randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
— #28 most common destination from Nevada

Take a trip: These are the closest national parks to Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0gVVcozn00

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567
— #16 most common destination from Utah

You may also like: Best private high schools in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0gVVcozn00

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#25. North Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— #13 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0gVVcozn00

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#24. New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
— #31 most common destination from New York

These are the richest billionaires in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0gVVcozn00

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#22. Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321
— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

Like FOX4 News Kansas City on Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0gVVcozn00

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#21. Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190
— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

You may also like: States where people in Missouri are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0gVVcozn00

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#20. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0gVVcozn00

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903
— #17 most common destination from Washington

Here’s how much gas cost the year you started driving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0gVVcozn00

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184
— #16 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0gVVcozn00

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— #7 most common destination from Indiana

States sending the most people to Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0gVVcozn00

Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106
— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0gVVcozn00

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0gVVcozn00

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
— #22 most common destination from Michigan

Best school districts in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0gVVcozn00

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0gVVcozn00

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682
— #24 most common destination from Virginia

These are the best high schools in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
— #24 most common destination from Ohio

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0gVVcozn00

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
— #3 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0gVVcozn00

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644
— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0gVVcozn00

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
— #16 most common destination from Colorado

Find today’s top stories in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas on fox4kc.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0gVVcozn00

Canva

#6. Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— 4.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— #13 most common destination from Georgia

You may also like: Famous actors from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0gVVcozn00

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— #23 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0gVVcozn00

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
— #16 most common destination from Texas

These are the least educated counties in Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0gVVcozn00

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
— 8.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
— #23 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0gVVcozn00

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— 9.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— #6 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0gVVcozn00

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065
— 19.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685
— #1 most common destination from Kansas

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Missouri over the last 20 years

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Massachusetts#Arkansas#Colorado#Americans#The Census Bureau#Missouri Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Boise Metro Chamber#Idaho Highest
KCTV 5

Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

6 Extremely Poisonous Plants to Look Out For in Missouri

Here's another reason I will be staying inside and avoiding hiking and walking this summer in Missouri. Nature is great until it attacks and causes you sickness. When you're out and about this summer and thinking about taking a long hike or jog, you might want to avoid smelling these plants and flowers. Some can cause severe headaches and nausea. It's just a reminder to keep careful when enjoying what Mother Nature has.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community. This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area. Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage. However, a few metal buildings and sheds...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy