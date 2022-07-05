ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Ex-TikTok gaming head to launch blockchain games startup as big players keep away

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oxHE_0gVVcf3G00

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - The former head of short video giant TikTok's gaming unit, Jason Fung, is launching a blockchain gaming startup as one of two co-founders, he told Reuters in an interview, as the buzz around blockchain games grows while sector heavyweights remain wary.

The 34-year-old left TikTok last month after two years with the firm, and his exit comes as TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance have been aggressively expanding into the $300 billion dollar global gaming market to take on rival Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), an effort that has yielded mixed results so far.

It also reflects ballooning interest among entrepreneurs and investors in blockchain games - a new generation of online games built on blockchains which allow players to trade items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Fung, whose new venture is called Meta0, said he left TikTok after seeing an opportunity to offer a solution to the current segregated nature of infrastructure options available to developers looking to build blockchain games.

"Right now, if you look at any developer when they implement NFTs or blockchain in their games, they have to choose a single blockchain, be it Polygon or Solana or Binance Smart Chain. But imagine a more interoperable option," he told Reuters in Hong Kong, referring to popular existing blockchains.

"So we decided, let's do it. Let's co-found this company. Let's give up my cushy corporate life at TikTok and take a giant risk," said Fung, who was based in Shenzhen and had reported to TikTok's chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas.

Meta0's founding team comprises six members in addition to the two co-founders, and the firm has closed a first round of funding, said Fung.

He declined to disclose details of the other co-founder, the rest of the team or the investment. He said the company was looking to raise funds through issuing tokens, as well as from venture capitalists and strategic investors.

BIG NAMES STEER CLEAR

Advocates of blockchain games say they will disrupt the gaming industry as cryptocurrencies can make virtual items more transactable and even distribute games' ownership to players. But blockchain games are sometimes also associated with scams, and the virtual economies of some games have collapsed soon after players buy in. read more

Most established gaming companies like Tencent, Sony (6758.T) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) have yet to place any big bets on blockchain games.

Fung, as TikTok's global head of strategy and operations for gaming, was tasked with expanding gaming content and testing new features such as hosting mini-games on the app.

TikTok and ByteDance expanded aggressively into gaming during Fung's tenure, with ByteDance's acquisitions including a $4 billion purchase of gaming studio Moonton, and TikTok trying out mini-game features on its app. read more

The efforts have seen both successes and setbacks. Last month, data tracking firm Sensor Tower said ByteDance's portfolio of mobile games had generated more than $1 billion of revenue worldwide over the past 12 months.

However, ByteDance also disbanded its Shanghai-based 101 Studio last month, laying off half of the 300-plus staff. A product of its 2019 acquisition of Mokun Technology, 101 Studio was the first development unit ByteDance has shut down as it struggled to perform.

Fung, who led the e-sports units in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) and Electronic Arts (EA.O) in Asia before joining TikTok, declined to comment when asked about who might replace him at TikTok.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BLOCKCHAIN GAMES A HOT INVESTMENT TREND

Despite the wariness of some in the industry, blockchain games have become one of the hottest investment trends discussed by crypto tycoons from Silicon Valley to Dubai.

Prior to the recent crypto market meltdown, the blockchain gaming industry had raised a record $1.2 billion in the first quarter, according to a report by investment banking firm Drake Star Partners in April. Last year, a total of $3.6 billion was raised for the sector.

"We've built a protocol for game developers, and we take a flexible, blockchain-agnostic approach to their game development," said Fung, discussing future prospects for blockchain gaming.

"With a protocol that we're developing, developers can easily build their game-leveraging strengths of different blockchains, and allow the user the flexibility of transferring their NFTs cross-chain."

Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin Recovers As Blockchain Gaming Sees Huge Investment

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.
STOCKS
cryptobriefing.com

Neopin Partners With Cube Entertainment To Establish a Global Blockchain Ecosystem.

The two entities plan to cooperate in all areas of blockchain business and ecosystem through the exchange of information on blockchain technology, cooperation in service development, and marketing campaigns to expand into the global market. Building a Global Blockchain Ecosystem. Cube, one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea,...
BUSINESS
NME

UK antitrust enforcer is probing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition

Today (July 6) the U.K.’s Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has started to investigate Microsoft’s record-breaking acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The report comes from business news publication CNBC, which notes that this is one of the first probes of the acquisition by a major antitrust enforcer. It’s stated the investigation will “consider whether the deal could harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers – for example, through higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Mobile Game#Blockchains#Online Games#Video Game#Chinese#Tencent Holdings#Polygon
PC Gamer

GameStop lays off staff and fires CFO, continues banking on blockchain

US videogame retailer GameStop has fired Mike Recupero, its chief financial officer, and begun laying off an unspecified number of staff. In an internal memo leaked to Reddit (opens in new tab), CEO Matt Furlong wrote, "Change will be a constant as we evolve our commerce business and launch new products through our blockchain group."
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Shape the Future

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The progression of crypto in the last decade...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

Cardano already is the world's eighth-biggest cryptocurrency. Developers are working on upgrades that could attract more users to this blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tech Times

Blockchain Investor Mike Coral Explains When We Will See ‘Crypto Take Off’

The day after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised its policy interest rate by 0.75% in late June, crypto heavyweight Mike Coral was asked to share his thoughts on the current state of crypto market. Coral's comments were made during an interview where he said, "You need to understand...
STOCKS
coingeek.com

Hong Kong: OSL digital currency exchange lays off employees

OSL, a Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange, has become the latest digital assets firm to trim its workforce amidst the tumultuous market conditions the industry is facing. Around 40 to 60 employees, or about 15% of its headcount, have been shown the door at the exchange. A spokesperson for the...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin faces Mt. Gox 'black swan' as trustee prepares to unlock 150K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) faces a new selling threat in the near future as users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox prepare to get their BTC back. In fresh correspondence dated July 6, attorney Nobuaki Kobayashi, appointed trustee in the Mt. Gox rehabilitation process, confirmed that he was "preparing to make repayments" to account holders.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Shiba Inu Plans Stablecoin, Reward Token, Card Game; Crema Finance Hacker Returns Nearly $8M, Keeps $1.7M Bounty; Bitso Launches Crypto Remittance in Colombia; Mt. Gox Creditors’ Pending Repayment Could Pressure Bitcoin Price

A developer behind SHIB, a popular meme crypto, has teased plans to boost the Shiba Inu ecosystem with a new decentralized stablecoin, CoinDesk reported Wednesday (July 6). The developer, Shytoshi Kusama, said developers were making a stablecoin called SHI, which would purportedly do away with issues from other “moonshots,” which could refer to the Terra/LUNA implosion from earlier this year.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Entrepreneur

Bitcoin Craters Nearly 40% in June, Time to Dump Coinbase Stock?

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) lost significantly, with Bitcoin witnessing its biggest monthly drop since 2011 last month. The decline in retail crypto transactions and the company's poor financials damaged investors' sentiment about the stock. So, is COIN a Buy at the current price level, or is there further downside left? Read on….
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

485K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy