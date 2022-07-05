Man seriously injured removing stuck vehicle at Lake McConaughy

A man has been gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The 34-year-old was hospitalised with injuries to his arm on Monday after the incident near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. According to the Denver Post, the man, from Colorado Springs, was walking on a boardwalk with his family. Park officials are investigating the incident.The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife such as bears.Yellowstone, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho, reopened after catastrophic flooding earlier this month. Areas of...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO