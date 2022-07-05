Man seriously injured removing stuck vehicle at Lake McConaughy

A RESTAURANT worker has died after catching fire while cleaning a crowded restaurant in Sydney. Prajjwol "PJ" Sama Shrestha, 24, was cleaning the restaurant floor at On Sunset Lebanese restaurant in the western district of Parramatta last month when a spark ignited from the cleaning product he was using. According...
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
Earlier this week, officials located a grizzly bear attack victim in the remote wilderness of Wyoming who was on a backpacking trip. The man was hiking through the high country west of Meeteetsi, Wyoming when the grizzly encounter occurred on Monday afternoon. Local Montana station KTVQ News reported the story...
As temperatures continue to rise this summer, and conditions continue to stay dry, a number of places out west are at increasing risk for forest fires. Last summer, more than 65,000 acres burned in Montana’s Big Horn County as a result of the Poverty Flats Fire. According to NBC...
Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife hazed a mountain lion at an RV park near Bailey, Colorado, last weekend by shooting it at close range with a bean bag round. Officers were originally called to the scene after a local resident of the park reported that the lion had killed their pet cat. The lion was sticking around close to the RV, which prompted CPW officers to use “proactive management tactics” to scare it away.
A 71-year-old woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, the third incident of a park visitor being attacked by a bison since May. A park official told ABC News that the woman and her daughter approached the bison while walking back to their vehicle near Yellowstone Lake. This caused the bison to charge at them and attack the woman.
A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
A man has been gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The 34-year-old was hospitalised with injuries to his arm on Monday after the incident near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. According to the Denver Post, the man, from Colorado Springs, was walking on a boardwalk with his family. Park officials are investigating the incident.The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife such as bears.Yellowstone, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho, reopened after catastrophic flooding earlier this month. Areas of...
