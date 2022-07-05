ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Man seriously injured removing stuck vehicle at Lake McConaughy

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKE MCONAUGHY-A man was seriously injured at Lake McConaughy on Independence Day as a group tried to remove a stuck vehicle. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue said personnel responded...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Accidents
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mcconaughy#Accident#North Platte Post Lake
Outdoor Life

Watch: Colorado Wildlife Officers Haze Problem Mountain Lion by Shooting It with a Bean Bag Round

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife hazed a mountain lion at an RV park near Bailey, Colorado, last weekend by shooting it at close range with a bean bag round. Officers were originally called to the scene after a local resident of the park reported that the lion had killed their pet cat. The lion was sticking around close to the RV, which prompted CPW officers to use “proactive management tactics” to scare it away.
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Woman, 71, gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park in third incident this year

A 71-year-old woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, the third incident of a park visitor being attacked by a bison since May. A park official told ABC News that the woman and her daughter approached the bison while walking back to their vehicle near Yellowstone Lake. This caused the bison to charge at them and attack the woman.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone as park reopens after catastrophic flooding

A man has been gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The 34-year-old was hospitalised with injuries to his arm on Monday after the incident near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. According to the Denver Post, the man, from Colorado Springs, was walking on a boardwalk with his family. Park officials are investigating the incident.The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife such as bears.Yellowstone, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho, reopened after catastrophic flooding earlier this month. Areas of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy