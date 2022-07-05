ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in stroller down roadway

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAMxg_0gVVcJpO00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit.

Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel Shakir Peterson, who was pushing a 2-year-old girl in a baby stroller down the center of the avenue, according to charges filed. Police noted 6th Avenue is a two-lane oneway state highway with a 40mph speed limit. The caller told police the man appeared to be under the influence and was shoving the stroller forward and then chasing after it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byNkb_0gVVcJpO00
28-year-olf Jaleel Peterson via Blair County Prison

Police met with Peterson inside Nic’s Grab N Go, noting he was visibly under the influence. He was escorted outside, though police mentioned he left his wallet and ID on the counter.

Cops: Tyrone man accused of trying to kidnap woman, later found robbing house with her help

As one of the officers went into the store to grab his wallet, Peterson allegedly took off running, leaving the girl alone, crying, in a public parking lot during busy hours. He was arrested during the pursuit after he tripped, police noted.

Peterson told police that he had “snorted dope,” and officers found a red straw with residue on him, according to court documents. Police also noted he had two active warrants for his arrest, one of which was filed through the Altoona Police Department in regard to child endangering offenses involving the same 2-year-old girl.

During the investigation, police said they obtained footage from a nearby home where Peterson can be seen pushing the baby stroller down the center of 11th Street. At one point, it’s reported he pushed the baby stroller in a way that it almost flipped over with the girl inside it.

Peterson was arraigned on one felony count of endangering the welfare of children in addition to recklessly endangering another person, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and pedestrian failure to yield.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He’s lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 12

Marye Murphy-Snyder
3d ago

So a warrant for child endangerment the first time, and he still has access to the same child for another go round. CYS needs to remove the child and charge the mother too

Reply(1)
8
Donnie Nicholson
3d ago

25k bond for child endangerment....but 500k for possession of drugs.....where are the states morals?????

Reply(2)
17
Virginia Beers-Wileman
3d ago

Where is the mother? She had to have know he was doing drugs because I'm sure this wasn't the first time he did them.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints coming to Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints during the month of August. PSP Troop C in Clearfield said these DUI checkpoints will focus on removing both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. State police will advertise in advance with signs announcing the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

18 hour police standoff ends in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overnight police standoff in Bedford County ended with a man being taken into custody. The 18 hour standoff began Thursday night around 10 p.m. at a home along South Scrubgrass Road in Imler where multiple people were held up. For hours, authorities tried...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Law inspired by Johnstown K-9 Titan’s death closer to becoming reality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation that was inspired by the death of a Johnstown police dog is on the verge of becoming law, according to state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown). “As a dog lover and former police chief, I’m very aware of the valuable contributions these animals make,” Rigby, the author of House Bill 940, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
City
Tyrone, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Cambria County motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man pleaded guilty to charges Friday morning after a 2021 deadly motorcycle crash. David Kelly Myers, 58, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and a traffic violation after a woman was killed when she was stuck under his crashed motorcycle. Although his sentencing is scheduled for August 22, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Burglar steals $10,000 worth of clothing, PSP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On July 3, Pennsylvania State Police from the Chambersburg Patrol Unit were called to a home on Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township for a reported burglary. The victim says the burglar made their way into the house between April 11, and July 3, 2022.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hit & run leads to slew of drugs in Saxton woman’s backpack

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton woman is facing charges after state police in Hollidaysburg and Huntingdon got involved in a hit and run investigation, according to court documents. At around 4:15 p.m. state police out of Hollidaysburg were investigating a crash where witnesses said a woman in white pants with a brown bag […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Police warn of scammer posing as Johnstown police sergeant

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown Police are taking to social media to warn the public of an ongoing scam using an officer’s name. The Johnstown Police Department posted to Facebook on Thursday that an individual has been claiming to be Detective Sergeant Cory Adams in calls to others. The scammer has been saying that there is […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#State Highway#Prison
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner reports construction worker's death

State College, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner says a 42-year-old construction worker died Thursday of blunt force trauma after falling from an open window at a demolition site. Coroner Scott A. Sayers said Joshua Farkas of Maryland was working construction at the former Days Inn on Pugh Street...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase in Altoona sends two to UPMC, driver to jail

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reported argument over heroin use led to a high-speed chase with Altoona police that saw two innocent bystanders sent to UPMC and the driver they were chasing sent to jail. Altoona police were called to a home on W. 14th Avenue Tuesday, July 5 at around 5:30 p.m. for a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania. Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up […]
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

Ice Dreams partners with police to deliver ice cream

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the summer heat in full swing, many people are looking for a way to cool down, and ice cream is just one way. Ice Dreams is an ice cream truck that rolls through Clearfield six days a week bringing joy to people of all ages and even some four-legged friends. […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for missing Chambersburg teen

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz, 16, was last seen leaving her home around 1:40 p.m. on July 6 in a dark blue Scion. Cruz is described as standing 5'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has shoulder length curly, brown hair. Cruz was last...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Woman accused of causing severe damage to sheriff’s car

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is in jail on a felony charge after police said they caught her damaging a Somerset County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On July 3, police received multiple calls that 37-year-old Justin Lee Manly, also known as Samantha Manly, was causing extensive damage to a sheriff’s patrol car by throwing […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 764

UPDATE: BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, July 8, Allegheny Township Police Department’s Chief, Leo Berg, released the following information relating to Thursday afternoon’s deadly motorcycle crash. Joshua Moyer, 36 of Duncansville was on a motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 764. As Moyer approached the UPS Entrance, a female driver pulled out into Moyer’s […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy