Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in stroller down roadway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit.

Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel Shakir Peterson, who was pushing a 2-year-old girl in a baby stroller down the center of the avenue, according to charges filed. Police noted 6th Avenue is a two-lane oneway state highway with a 40mph speed limit. The caller told police the man appeared to be under the influence and was shoving the stroller forward and then chasing after it.

28-year-olf Jaleel Peterson via Blair County Prison

Police met with Peterson inside Nic’s Grab N Go, noting he was visibly under the influence. He was escorted outside, though police mentioned he left his wallet and ID on the counter.

As one of the officers went into the store to grab his wallet, Peterson allegedly took off running, leaving the girl alone, crying, in a public parking lot during busy hours. He was arrested during the pursuit after he tripped, police noted.

Peterson told police that he had “snorted dope,” and officers found a red straw with residue on him, according to court documents. Police also noted he had two active warrants for his arrest, one of which was filed through the Altoona Police Department in regard to child endangering offenses involving the same 2-year-old girl.

During the investigation, police said they obtained footage from a nearby home where Peterson can be seen pushing the baby stroller down the center of 11th Street. At one point, it’s reported he pushed the baby stroller in a way that it almost flipped over with the girl inside it.

Peterson was arraigned on one felony count of endangering the welfare of children in addition to recklessly endangering another person, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and pedestrian failure to yield.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He’s lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.