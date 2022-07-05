Leave or remain? The ministers quitting the cabinet – and those staying

By deposing Boris Johnson, the Conservative party has leapt into the unknown. With a Commons majority of almost 80, the Tories have thrown their leader overboard. The prime minister’s colleagues simply could not trust him – either personally or politically. The result is that the Tories are no longer led by a serial liar, shameless egotist and erratic policymaker with little judgment. Candidates to replace Mr Johnson are pledging to restore integrity to public life. Conservative MPs were clearly fed up with being lied to. It is unclear, however, whether a new Tory leader will stop the public from being deceived.

ELECTIONS ・ 17 HOURS AGO