ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Leave or remain? The ministers quitting the cabinet – and those staying

By Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1IGm_0gVVcAsr00
Sajid Javid (third left) and Rishi Sunak (centre) listen as Boris Johnson opens today’s cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

Two of Boris Johnson’s most senior cabinet minsters have quit, raising doubts over the prime minister’s future and questions over whether other members of his team will support him or turn their backs. Here is the state of play among key figures:

Quit

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Bim Afolami, Conservative vice-chair

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary

Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary

Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary

Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary

Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Theo Clarke, trade envoy

Silent so far

George Eustice, environment secretary

Grant Shapps, transport secretary

Penny Mordaunt, international trade minister

Staying put

Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor

Steve Barclay, health secretary

Michelle Donelan, education secretary

Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and justice secretary

Liz Truss, foreign secretary

Priti Patel, home secretary

Michael Gove, housing secretary

Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary

Thérèse Coffey, work and pensions secretary

Nadine Dorries, culture secretary

Ben Wallace, defence secretary

Chris Heaton-Harris, chief whip

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary

Simon Hart, Welsh secretary

Alistair Jack, Scotland secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities minister

Suella Braverman, attorney general

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Tory leadership race: the party needs a reckoning with itself

By deposing Boris Johnson, the Conservative party has leapt into the unknown. With a Commons majority of almost 80, the Tories have thrown their leader overboard. The prime minister’s colleagues simply could not trust him – either personally or politically. The result is that the Tories are no longer led by a serial liar, shameless egotist and erratic policymaker with little judgment. Candidates to replace Mr Johnson are pledging to restore integrity to public life. Conservative MPs were clearly fed up with being lied to. It is unclear, however, whether a new Tory leader will stop the public from being deceived.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Thérèse Coffey
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Saqib Bhatti
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Boris Johnson has made life miserable for poor families – our suffering is his legacy

I watched Boris Johnson on the news, his mouth flapping, regurgitating those three-word slogans telling us to stay at home – and I believed him. He was locking down the country for our safety, he was looking after the nation, this was his job. What a huge liar our prime minister turned out to be. Even in the country’s highest office, he just couldn’t help himself. He disgusts me.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for training with British forces

British forces have begun training Ukrainian soldiers in a new programme to help in their fight against Russia. Up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers will arrive in the UK for specialist military training lasting several weeks. The first cohort met the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Guardian

Replace your bets for the Tory leadership contest

Your political coverage this week has been insightful and informative. But in your article on the probabilities of success for likely contenders for the Tory leadership (Who will replace Boris Johnson? The runners and riders, 7 July), their “chances out of 10” add up to 46, a statistical impossibility. With such a long list of names, a recalibration is required, giving chances out of 100. On that basis, Ben Wallace, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt would score 13/100, with Priti Patel trailing at 4/100 – a fair summary of their competencies.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Housing
The Guardian

Beverley Knight: ‘Who do I despise? I can’t tell you how much what Priti Patel has done grieves me’

Born in Wolverhampton, Beverley Knight, 49, had her first UK Top 10 hit with the album Who I Am, which was nominated for the 2002 Mercury prize. In 2013, she made her West End debut starring in The Bodyguard, and has since been Olivier nominated twice. From 19 July to 28 August, she will be appearing in Sister Act: the Musical at Eventim Apollo, London. She is married and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

His toxic spell is broken: Boris Johnson trips over his own lies

Dishonesty has been the one constant in Johnson’s career – in the end the deceit proved too much to bear. Lies and a brazen contempt for the rules powered his rise; lies and a brazen contempt for the rules brought his fall. Which means the political odyssey of Boris Johnson has a curious symmetry. Except that what began as defects in the personality of one man ended as defects in his party and his government, inflicting great damage on the entire country.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

348K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy