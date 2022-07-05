Leave or remain? The ministers quitting the cabinet – and those staying
Two of Boris Johnson’s most senior cabinet minsters have quit, raising doubts over the prime minister’s future and questions over whether other members of his team will support him or turn their backs. Here is the state of play among key figures:
Quit
Rishi Sunak, chancellor
Sajid Javid, health secretary
Bim Afolami, Conservative vice-chair
Alex Chalk, solicitor general
Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary
Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary
Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary
Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary
Andrew Murrison, trade envoy
Theo Clarke, trade envoy
Silent so far
George Eustice, environment secretary
Grant Shapps, transport secretary
Penny Mordaunt, international trade minister
Staying put
Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor
Steve Barclay, health secretary
Michelle Donelan, education secretary
Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and justice secretary
Liz Truss, foreign secretary
Priti Patel, home secretary
Michael Gove, housing secretary
Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary
Thérèse Coffey, work and pensions secretary
Nadine Dorries, culture secretary
Ben Wallace, defence secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris, chief whip
Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary
Simon Hart, Welsh secretary
Alistair Jack, Scotland secretary
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities minister
Suella Braverman, attorney general
Comments / 0