ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1NbU_0gVVbyc200

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in ASML Holding (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wants to restrict the company from selling equipment to China.

ASML has already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines, citing "people familiar with the matter."

A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

"The discussion is not new," the spokesperson said. "No decisions have been made, and we do not want to speculate or comment on rumours."

ASML's U.S. shares sank 7.2% in the wake of the report.

Other chip gear makers also lost ground, with Lam Research (LRCX.O) off 3.6% and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) losing 2.4%.

China is ASML's third largest market, after Taiwan and South Korea, representing around 16% of 2021 sales, or 2.1 billion euros.

ASML has a near monopoly on the manufacture of lithography systems, machines vital for chipmakers such as Intel (INTC.O), TSMC and Samsung. Lithography systems cost hundreds of millions of dollars apiece and use focused beams of light to create the circuitry of computer chips.

Lithography and other semiconductor manufacturing equipment require an export license, as computer chips are considered "dual use" technology, with military as well as commercial applications.

Since 2019, the Dutch government, in agreement with the U.S., has not granted a license for ASML to sell its most advanced machines, which use "extreme ultraviolet," or EUV, light waves, to Chinese chipmakers.

ASML still sells "deep ultraviolet," or DUV, machines, to Chinese customers.

The majority of chips worldwide are manufactured with DUV lithography. Restricting their sale to China would be highly damaging for China's chip industry and would likely worsen a global semiconductor shortage.

In 2021, the U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence -- led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt -- recommended that the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce should push allies to deny China access to top DUV, EUV and related tools.

In a reaction, analysts from Citi said they viewed a total ban on DUV equipment as "highly unlikely" but further restrictions for equipment makers could be tied to China foreign policy "escalations with Russia or incursions into Taiwan."

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

European Stocks Rebound, Euro Extends Dollar Slump

European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, recovering some ground following sharp losses the previous session on fears of a global recession. Oil prices recovered slightly, but WTI remained under $100 per barrel. The euro hit a fresh 20-year low point under $1.02 -- the European single currency fast closing in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Benzinga

Despite Sanctions, German Exports To Russia Up More Than 29%

Germany saw its first trade deficit in three decades in May while its exports to Russia took an unexpected upward spike, despite sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin. What Happened: The German Federal Statistical Office reported the exports to Russia were up 29.4% from April to May. This reverses...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asml#Taiwan#Bloomberg News#Applied Materials#Tsmc
Reuters

South Korea takes more steps to cut living costs

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled on Friday measures valued at some 810 billion won ($624.84 million) to help ease people's living costs, including removal of tariffs on some food imports and increased welfare support for low-income earners.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
CNBC

ETFs come to China with a vengeance

BEIJING — China has joined the global craze over exchange-traded funds, the investment product that lets traders buy and sell a basket of stocks. Better known as ETFs, the funds surged in popularity in the U.S. after the financial crisis, and built $3 trillion businesses like BlackRock's iShares ETF brand.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

485K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy