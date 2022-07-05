ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol seeks man accused of homicide

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol officials are looking for a man accused of homicide. El Paso Border Patro Chief Gloria Chavez tweeted a photo of a man who was wanted. The “Se Busca Información” initiative...

23 migrants held for ransom found in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large group of migrants from Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico were found in a northeast El Paso residential area held against their will, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A total of 23 migrants were found in a stash house on June 7, according...
EL PASO, TX
Multi-agency effort rescues 23 migrants kidnapped for ransom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, twenty-three undocumented immigrants who were held against their will and threatened in a residential area in Northeast El Paso, were rescued. Since February of this year, the FBI, the US Border Patrol (USBP), and task...
EL PASO, TX
93 migrants, 3 stash houses found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso Sector found 93 migrants and three stash houses over the last several days, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Tuesday, agents received information of possible smuggled migrants being in the Segundo Barrio area in...
EL PASO, TX
CBP Air and Marine Operations patrol US-Mexico border from above

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 was able to fly along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in their helicopter over the Borderland skies. The aerial view provides authorities an advantage from the sky. The mission of CBP's Air and Marine Operations is to protect the U.S.-Mexico border...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso deputies arrest man for unlawful carry

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, TX
5-year-old murdered in Colorado; El Paso father wants justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For months, an El Paso man worked to bring his 5-year-old daughter's body to El Paso following her death. Emily Canales, died from blunt force injuries on January 13 at hospital in Colorado Springs, according to police. Emily's father, Manuel Canales, stated his daughter was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vehicle fire on US-54 at Montana closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and El Paso Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 54 at Montana Friday morning. The right lane and shoulder were closed according to the Texas Department of Transportation. El Paso fire crews were able to extinguish...
EL PASO, TX
Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist "Invasion" Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
They filmed cops on their own property, police raided their home

The story of an El Paso family’s terrifying encounter with police shows just how treacherous it can be when we point our cameras at law enforcement. PAR speaks to members of the family, who were doing just that when cops decided to arrest them during a violent raid on their home. We dig deep into police records and examine video evidence that reveals how law enforcement can still retaliate when cameras are pointed at them.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso nurse accused of threatening police officers arrested for public intoxication

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about an El Paso nurse who was arrested and accused of threatening police officers with fentanyl. The complaint affidavit for 30-year-old Steven Holguin stated that he was arrested for public intoxication after he reportedly attempted to start a fight with someone at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on June 25.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso's Humorous 10 Commandments Based on the People of El Paso

There are days when some of us feel there should be 10 commandments to follow while in El Paso. If you're clueless about what the 10 commandments are let me explain. Some Catholics in El Paso follow and abide by all 10 commandments which are like the laws of the Catholic religion. For example, The whole purpose of the 10 commandments is to establish rules of worship and forbid wrongdoings.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso man charged with stabbing two men in July 4th incident

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is charged with stabbing two men and breaking the windows to a car belonging to one of the men, police say. Police arrested 54-year-old John Mason on July 4. Police were called out to 221 North Lee Street on July 4 just after 1 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
EL PASO, TX
Businesses, new neighborhoods booming in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods. All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home […]
EL PASO, TX

