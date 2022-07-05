Weirdo rippers Lollygagger make their vinyl debut with Total Party Kill

The Chicago comedian and writer Dwayne Kennedy has a pretty raw joke about summer being “shooting season” in Chicago that I’ve heard him perform a few times on stage. Kennedy says, “I don’t know what it is about the warm weather in Chicago that just brings everyone out. ‘Hey, it’s 79 degrees!’” and then makes shooting noises. “I haven’t seen you all winter, dawg! [pow, pow, pow] How’s your aunt?” You can hear him do a version over on Bandcamp on his album Who The Hell is Dwayne Kennedy? and if you listen to the track, you’ll hear the same response I’ve heard at Zanies to Kennedy’s joke—nervous but sustained laughter at a problem that seems to have no end. As we went to press this week, we were still reeling from the tragic mass shooting that happened in Highland Park that left seven dead. Some of us can still feel the pangs of memory from a mass shooting that happened in Englewood last June which resulted in five deaths. Different circumstances, both horrible. And with some distance, we find ourselves asking what is the solution to all of this? How do we make the city and our world “safe”?

