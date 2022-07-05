ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Weirdo rippers Lollygagger make their vinyl debut with Total Party Kill

By J.R. Nelson
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGossip Wolf has been on the record as a fan of Lollygagger since the local glam-punk goofballs dropped their debut EP, Life on Terminus, in 2018. The band followed it in 2020 with the hilarious sketch-comedy-style video album The Lollygagger Family Fun Variety Hour, but lately this wolf has hungered for...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Subversive Chicago rock outfit Famous Laughs immerse you in jams on Total Icon

For more than a decade, Chicago multi-instrumentalist and engineer Jake Acosta has been a key player in a loose federation of subversive musicians. He’s done a lot of crucial work running record labels too: beginning in 2011, he’s released a heap of cassettes via Teen River, and then in 2012 he launched Lake Paradise, which has focused on vinyl. Acosta’s labels have ushered music into the world by some of my favorite Chicago indie artists of the past decade, among them rambunctious psych-pop unit Mines, gentle singer-songwriter Julie Byrne, and mellow rocker J Fernandez. Until this month, the most recent Lake Paradise release was a 2018 EP from ambitious local rock group Fran, but Acosta has ended his label’s dry spell with a trippy album from his group Famous Laughs. On the new Total Icon, Acosta wraps up plinking synths and spry percussion in his cracking, weathered guitars. His engrossing six-string landscapes submerge you gradually, as though you’re acclimating your body to a pool by walking toward the deep end inch by inch. Acosta makes wild melodic twists and turns, but he does it gingerly enough that you can luxuriate in them—and the carefulness of his playing doesn’t let his energy leak away. On “Blues of a Kind,” his dry baritone singing plays off lighter guest vocals from Fran’s Maria Jacobson, anchoring the song as shaggy guitars burn through feral fits of anger and circle around an evanescent calm—the song’s sudden moves will keep you hooked, and they might even surprise you into a laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Sam Thousand, Chicago soul Renaissance man

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Sam Thousand moved to Chicago from Texas in 2009, and within a year he’d joined hip-hop fusion outfit Sidewalk Chalk. He’s since become deeply embedded in several overlapping arts communities, gaining increased visibility under his previous stage name, Sam Trump—I first saw him perform solo in 2018, during a cross-genre Steppenwolf show presented by Growing Concerns Poetry Collective. He does work as a hired gun for musicians who want a soulful trumpet player on their recordings, and in 2016 his experience booking shows around town helped him cofound ChiBrations, a live performance series and advocacy group that elevates local soul musicians. Thousand also wrote the score for Unapologetic, a 2020 Kartemquin documentary about Black millennial abolitionists directed by Ashley O’Shay and coproduced by TRiiBE cofounder Morgan Elise Johnson.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Editor’s note: on feeling “safe”

The Chicago comedian and writer Dwayne Kennedy has a pretty raw joke about summer being “shooting season” in Chicago that I’ve heard him perform a few times on stage. Kennedy says, “I don’t know what it is about the warm weather in Chicago that just brings everyone out. ‘Hey, it’s 79 degrees!’” and then makes shooting noises. “I haven’t seen you all winter, dawg! [pow, pow, pow] How’s your aunt?” You can hear him do a version over on Bandcamp on his album Who The Hell is Dwayne Kennedy? and if you listen to the track, you’ll hear the same response I’ve heard at Zanies to Kennedy’s joke—nervous but sustained laughter at a problem that seems to have no end. As we went to press this week, we were still reeling from the tragic mass shooting that happened in Highland Park that left seven dead. Some of us can still feel the pangs of memory from a mass shooting that happened in Englewood last June which resulted in five deaths. Different circumstances, both horrible. And with some distance, we find ourselves asking what is the solution to all of this? How do we make the city and our world “safe”?
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Black-Owned Company Wants To Reopen Closed South Side Save A Lot That ‘Did Not Meet Our Moral Standards’

AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned business hopes to take over Auburn Gresham’s closed Save A Lot — and it’s promising the store will see major improvements. The business, Yellow Banana, buys stores from Save A Lot and runs them under the Save A Lot name. But if it’s able to take over the Auburn Gresham store as planned, it’ll offer higher-quality products and redesign the interior so it’s not “beat to all hell,” co-owner Michael Nance told neighbors during a community meeting Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hills, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CHICAGO READER

Welcome to the skate park

“When we go to a skate park, we take up space, and then all of a sudden you don’t see a bunch of guys trying to tell you to move out the way, ’cause we’re the majority now,” says Lid Madrid. “And we’re taking up space, and just changing the way that skate parks traditionally look. Because when our community comes in, you have BIPOC skaters, you have trans skaters, you have gender-nonconforming skaters. It’s, like, unreal.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Young people dream up a safer summer in Chicago

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Every Chicago summer follows a familiar pattern: Gun violence begins to spike around Memorial Day, sending municipal leaders into a fit over how to keep young people safe while community members offer up ideas and push back against efforts they doubt will help. This year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response has centered on modifying the city’s decades-old curfew.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Bonchon Adding Three New Chicagoland Locations

Bonchon, the fast-growing restaurant chain known for its signature Korean double-fried chicken, is opening new locations in Aurora, Tinley Park, and Skokie. The exact opening dates of these locations are unknown, but these upcoming sites will be the sixth, seventh, and eighth locations in Chicagoland. First, in Aurora, Bonchon will move into Pacifica Square at 4302 E. New York Street, Unit 118, across from the Fox Valley Mall. Next, in Tinley Park, the company will move to 18305 S. Lagrange Road, Unit B, sharing a building with Jumbo Crab. Finally, Bonchon will be moving to Skokie at 5237 West Touhy Avenue, Unit 7.
SKOKIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Music Box#Molerat Records#Dz Records#Total Party Kill#Kenwood Gardens
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

‘All I feel is loss’

This interview is being co-published with The TRiiBE, a digital media platform that is reshaping the narrative of Black Chicago. After enduring pretrial electronic monitoring (EM) for more than 22 months, Jeremey “Mohawk” Johnson is no longer on house arrest. A Cook County judge released him from EM on Tuesday, June 28. Johnson is still awaiting trial.
ABC7 Chicago

With new Subway menu, chain offering free subs next week

CHICAGO -- Subway is giving away free sandwiches next week. For the first time in 60 years, the chain is launching a new menu, CNN reported. The main appeal of the sandwich chain is that people can make their own custom sandwiches. Yet the seemingly limitless combinations slowed down the speed of the lines at its restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
wjol.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy