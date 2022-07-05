ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jaw-dropping Thor: Love and Thunder Leak Surfaces Online Ahead of Premiere

By Bri Constantino
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans are all hyped up for the return of the God of Thunder this week and the positive reception Thor: Love and Thunder has been getting from critics only adds to the excitement. Unsurprisingly, the film which is set for release on Friday is already being spoiled online....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder ending leaked in detail days before release

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on Friday, with some previews happening as early as Wednesday. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans will undoubtedly storm theaters, with current estimates of a massive $300 million box office take for the film’s opening weekend. But those MCU fans who are dying to know what happens in Love and Thunder and what the film’s ending means for the Thor franchise should know there are plenty of plot leaks floating around right now.
MOVIES
Vox

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene is a big casting announcement

After a lot of joy and loss, Thor: Love and Thunder left our space viking in a relatively happy place. Mortally defeated, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) had one last wish — courtesy of an omnipotent being named Eternity — to either destroy the universe or choose love. Before dying, astrophysicist turned thunder goddess Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) pleads with him to choose good over evil, humanity over destruction.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Much Money Did Thor: Love And Thunder Make On Opening Night?

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here and the god of thunder appears to be storming the box office. It’s not exactly news that a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie had a big night at the box office/ Art this point, the only question is how Thor: Love and Thunder compared to other blockbuster movies, and so far, it’s looking pretty good, as the film brought in just short of $30 million at the domestic box office.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bad Tales Free Online

Cast: Elio Germano Tommaso Di Cola Giulietta Rebeggiani Gabriel Montesi Justin Alexander Korovkin. In a small suburb on the outskirts of Rome, the cheerful heat of summer camouflages a stifling atmosphere of alienation. From a distance, the families seem normal, but it’s an illusion: in the houses, courtyards and gardens, silence shrouds the subtle sadism of the fathers, the passivity of the mothers and the guilty indifference of adults. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque façade, with devastating consequences for the entire community.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Crowe
epicstream.com

Today's Webtoon Trailer: Kim Sejeong Totally Falls into World of Webtoon in Her New K-drama's Trailer

Today’s Webtoon started the countdown ahead of episode 1’s premiere. Kim Sejeong scored a new lead role after her successful stint in A Business Proposal. Her new drama, Today’s Webtoon, serves as the Korean remake of the Japanese drama, Sleepeeer Hit!. It tells the story of a former judo athlete who decides to be part of the webtoon editorial department. But the character faces no smooth path to becoming a true webtoon editor.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Thor: Love and Thunder': What Secret Character Does [REDACTED] Play?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it stays close to time honored traditions of the MCU including, of course, introducing a new character during one of the credits sequences. This time around Thor (Chris Hemsworth, once again) is dealing with uncertainty...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Week

All the biggest questions raised by Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel's latest, Thor: Love and Thunder, includes some major developments with huge implications for the franchise's future. Let's break down those credits scenes and more — with spoilers ahead:. What's the significance of that mid-credits scene?. If you thought Chris Hemsworth was almost ready to hang up his hammer...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Actor Speaks Out About His Surprise Appearance

The first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds featured the surprise appearance of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, who appeared in the alternate timeline part of the episode. While his casting was announced for the second season months ago, his involvement in the first season finale was kept under wraps until the opening credits of the episode played.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

Everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder’s two post-credits scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder has just hit theaters all over the world and it looks to be another winner for Marvel. Even though its runtime is the shortest ever in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still a fun adventure that promises something exciting for old and new fans alike. And just like any other entry in the franchise, Thor’s fourth installment has a couple of bonus scenes appearing at the end. We take a deep dive down below at what happened after the credits and what they mean for Thor.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love & Thunder': Those Screaming Goats, Explained

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is a kitchen sink full of imaginative delights. From Bao gods to Thor-powered kids, this movie splashes Taika Waititi's creative genius all over the screen at every turn. One of the funniest elements of the movie, though, is Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) gigantic screaming goats! But these raucous giants aren't unique to this movie. They were originally introduced in the Thor comics.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ or Any Other Streaming Platform?

The highly anticipated Thor sequel is finally in theaters worldwide. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to reach a fourth solo film — although he probably won’t be the last. Thor will venture on a journey of self-discovery in Thor: Love and Thunder, but can fans expect to join him on his voyage on Disney+ or another streaming service on the weekend of July 8, 2022?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off its North American theatrical run last night with a whopping $29 million in preview-night box office. Based on tracking, it appears Taika Waititi's follow-up to the beloved Thor: Ragnarok could earn around $150 million at the domestic box office, and likely more than $300 globally in its opening weekend, which would be Disney's biggest opening since the start of the pandemic, and the second-highest overall behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $50 million in previews and ultimately opened at $260 million domestic. That film went on to gross almost $2 billion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Tie-In Comic Confirms Another DC Superhero With a Twist

The first teaser trailer for DC's Black Adam movie debuted to great fanfare last month, showcasing the long-awaited blockbuster led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Across the various updates and early pieces of marketing for the film, it's been clear that the titular character would not be the only notable DC Comics name in the film, especially after the reveal that members of the Justice Society of America would be appearing in the project. While we're still a few months out from Black Adam's debut, the first issue of its tie-in comic just confirmed a long-running theory about another comic-accurate character appearing in the film — but with a twist. Spoilers for Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, from Cavan Scott, Scot Eaton, Norm Rapmund, Andrew Dalhouse, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder changed Gorr's design due to Harry Potter

A few days away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting our cinemas, director Taika Waititi has weighed in on why villain Gorr looks a little different than he does in the comics. The reason for such a transformation can be found, according to Waititi, in Gorr's resemblance to Harry Potter's main antagonist Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the film franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tessa Thompson Reacts to Fans' Desire to See Valkyrie Hook Up with Captain Marvel

Ever since Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBTQ+ hero, fans have been invested in a potential romance arc for the new King of Asgard. Thor: Love and Thunder promises to give Tessa Thompson's feisty character her own love interest and while the idea excites some, many believe that Valkyrie should form a romantic relationship with an already established female character.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Director Taika Waititi Teases an Emotional Ending for Thor: Love and Thunder

Director Taika Waititi has completely reinvented the Thor franchise by transitioning the genre of the film from action-adventure into action-comedy. After Waititi stepped onto the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok, it easily became one of the most comic MCU movies of all time, and fans are certainly looking forward to more hilarious adventures in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it looks like Waititi's upcoming film would surprisingly explore more of the emotional aspects of the God of Thunder.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen Sparks Season 3 Reshoot Involvement with Latest Post

The Mandalorian Season 3 officially wrapped filming last March but Star Wars fans were in for a major shocker when actress Katee Sackhoff recently revealed on social media that the beloved series will undergo additional filming. On Instagram, the Bo-Katan Kryze actress apologized to her fans for missing the Fan Expo convention in Denver which took place over the weekend.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy