West Seneca, NY

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in West Seneca

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
FILE – This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in West Seneca, town officials want people to be on the lookout for this invasive bug.

Originally from Asia, these pests feed on a wide variety of plants, including grapevine, hops, maple, walnuts and fruit trees. The first instance of a spotted lanternfly being found in the United States occurred in 2014, in Pennsylvania, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

It has since been seen in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and even here in New York. The first known infestation in this state was on Staten Island in 2020.

Known to cause lots of damage to crops, the spotted lanternfly recently seen here was found near Sunshine Park. Current infestation locations in the northeast can be found at this link.

Anyone who sees one is asked to email spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

News 4 Buffalo

Take a bite of Buffalo as we preview the Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was the day before the festival, and all through out the city, local vendors prepared for the weekend’s nitty-gritty. But this is no mythical story, as the Taste of Buffalo is returns this year in it’s full glory. Over 40 vendors will be back serving their cuisines on Delaware Avenue. […]
BUFFALO, NY
