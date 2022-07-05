ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Counting Crows band member lists $4.25M Texas home. ‘You have to see it to believe it’

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9ByI_0gVVbYrG00

A striking residence with star power has hit the real estate market in a “celeb-filled” enclave in Austin, Texas, for $4.25 million.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built for Counting Crows keyboardist Charlie Gillingham and executive TV producer Nikki Varhely-Gillingham on an acre of land with easy access to Lake Austin, a news release says.

“This is one of the most exclusive and in-demand areas of West Austin,” listing agent Mary Daniels said in the release. “The property is a unique juxtaposition of raw, natural land and an incredible alterstudio-designed modern home. It really is one of the most gorgeous gems in Westlake.”

Hidden behind a private gate, the 4,011-square-foot main house boasts vivid amenities like 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, chef’s kitchen, floating staircase, white oak floors, a swimming pool and dramatic views.

There’s also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 624-square-foot guest house.

Upgrades to the property include:

  • Custom steel accents
  • Steel and gold light figures
  • Refrigerator with built-in cameras
  • Light switches with dimming features
  • Tankless water heater

“2512 River Hills is one of the most special properties I have seen in my career. You have to see it to believe it,” Daniels said in the release. “It’s the perfect combination of award-winning architecture and design, nature, water access to Lake Austin, and top-rated schools. Ultimately, this is ideal for those who value privacy, but still want to be a quick 15 minutes to the hustle and bustle of downtown Austin.”

Gillingham is best known for his work with the “Mr. Jones” band and also earned an Oscar nomination for co-composing the “Shrek 2” song “Accidentally in Love” with the group.

Daniels, a Keller Williams Realtor and owner of Jewel Realty Group, holds the listing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Austin

New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown. The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, TX
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Westlake, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counting Crows#Lake Austin#Water Heater#Housing List
Texas Monthly

A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is a winner in Central Texas this week and it isn’t the Longhorns, however, to get you a little excited, college football is only a few short months away!. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,00 winning Cash Five ticket from the Thursday night drawing...
AUSTIN, TX
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Georgetown, TX

Sometimes, you can spend hours and hours trying to find the right restaurant with good food. Especially in a large area such as Georgetown, there are many options, and you won’t simply get enough. Don’t worry; we’re here to give you the 17 best restaurants in Georgetown, TX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Community Impact Austin

Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

Legacy is a single-family rental community in Pflugerville. More than a dozen new SFR communities are coming to the area by 2025. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 8 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into the recent trend of single-family rental communities under development in Williamson County, along with Hutto ISD's efforts to attract a $2B project from Applied Materials to the area.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Here's what Austin's subway stations could look like

The most ambitious of Austin's light-rail plans would burrow four miles of tunnel beneath downtown and South Austin to connect six subterranean stations and create the city's first subway system. The subway would make up the centralized portion of the light-rail network. The other 20 stations would be above-ground. Project...
AUSTIN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
545
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy