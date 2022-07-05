Counting Crows band member lists $4.25M Texas home. ‘You have to see it to believe it’

A striking residence with star power has hit the real estate market in a “celeb-filled” enclave in Austin, Texas, for $4.25 million.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built for Counting Crows keyboardist Charlie Gillingham and executive TV producer Nikki Varhely-Gillingham on an acre of land with easy access to Lake Austin, a news release says.

“This is one of the most exclusive and in-demand areas of West Austin,” listing agent Mary Daniels said in the release. “The property is a unique juxtaposition of raw, natural land and an incredible alterstudio-designed modern home. It really is one of the most gorgeous gems in Westlake.”

Hidden behind a private gate, the 4,011-square-foot main house boasts vivid amenities like 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, chef’s kitchen, floating staircase, white oak floors, a swimming pool and dramatic views.

There’s also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 624-square-foot guest house.

Upgrades to the property include:

Custom steel accents

Steel and gold light figures

Refrigerator with built-in cameras

Light switches with dimming features

Tankless water heater

“2512 River Hills is one of the most special properties I have seen in my career. You have to see it to believe it,” Daniels said in the release. “It’s the perfect combination of award-winning architecture and design, nature, water access to Lake Austin, and top-rated schools. Ultimately, this is ideal for those who value privacy, but still want to be a quick 15 minutes to the hustle and bustle of downtown Austin.”

Gillingham is best known for his work with the “Mr. Jones” band and also earned an Oscar nomination for co-composing the “Shrek 2” song “Accidentally in Love” with the group.

Daniels, a Keller Williams Realtor and owner of Jewel Realty Group, holds the listing.