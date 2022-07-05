ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Police: Man Charged With Trying To Shoot Acquaintance After Altercation

firststateupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Allan Simms of Rehoboth Beach for firearm offenses following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 4, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m.,...

firststateupdate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man fixing tire struck and killed by suspected drunken driver, police say

A motorist who pulled over on a South Jersey highway to fix a problem with his car was killed early Thursday when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver, State Police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving northbound on Route 55 near milepost 43.6 in Franklin Township in Gloucester County around 12:30 a.m. when his vehicle had “tire malfunction” and he stopped to fix the issue, said State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

12-Year-Old, Three Others Charged After Dover Shooting Incident

The Dover Police Department arrested four people following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said officers responded to the area of White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive for a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle that also resulted in two homes being struck. Upon arrival, officers located residences on Starboard Court and Fairwind Place that were struck by gunfire and checked to ensure that no occupants were injured. An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and was located on East Wind Drive after fleeing the area said Hoffman.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro man arrested for aggravated menacing following incident at restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man has been charged after he reportedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to employees at a local restaurant. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Teliam Austin approached three female employees at Claws Seafood House and asked for a free bushel of crabs. Police say one of the female employees was familiar with Austin because he had allegedly done it in the past, but this time Austin lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a firearm in his waistband while demanding the crabs.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Police ID Body Found by Kayakers in Delaware River

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man. Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation but police say foul play does not appear to be involved.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Body Found By Kayakers In Saint Jones River Saturday

The Dover Police Department has identified the male subject that was located in the Saint Jones River on July 2nd as 27-year-old Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation, but does not appear to be the result of foul play at this time officials said Thursday.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Acquaintance#Violent Crime#Delaware State Police#Smith Wesson#Troop 7
WBOC

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigating Robbery of Outlet Store

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday afternoon. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. When he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect exited the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling towards Bethany Beach. Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop on command. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
CAMDEN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOC

Police Confirm Deaths of Stepfather and Stepson in Somerset County the Result of Apparent Murder-Suicide

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday two men found dead yesterday were a stepfather and stepson who died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to Police, the victims are Richard Cantwell III, 35, and Michael Jarman. 61, both of Princess Anne. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their West Post Office Road home around 4:30 pm Tuesday. Cantwell, is the stepson of Jarman.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two Reportedly Found Fatally Shot Inside Camden Home On July 4th

Just before 9:20 on Tuesday, July 4. 2022 rescue crews responded to a home in the unit block of South Street in Camden. Initial reports from the scene indicate that two people were found shot inside the home. Those same reports described the incident as a “murder-suicide situation”.
CAMDEN, DE
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Assaulting Dewey Beach Police Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
TOWNSEND, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy