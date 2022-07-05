Lincoln police identify victim of fatal hit and run

Lincoln Police were called to Wings and Rings at 6822 O Street around 9 Thursday morning on the report of a belated burglary. Officers spoke with the owner and they reviewed store security video. The kitchen manager, 35 year old Timothy Newsom was seen returning to the business after hours. Newsom used his keys and disarmed the store security system. He then spoke with 31 year old Jessica Roman and she was told to travel to the business after he left and the doors would be unlocked.

