The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!. Gisele Shaw w/ The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) vs Alisha. Gisele Shaw battles her former tag team partner, Alisha, as she looks to impress The Influence! Alisha hits a Flatliner for two. Shaw brings her momentum to a halt with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Shaw distracts the referee, allowing The Influence to attack Alisha from the outside. Moments later, Shaw and Dashwood provide yet another distraction as Rayne illegally assaults Rayne on the floor. Alisha hits a modified reverse DDT to almost put Shaw away. Shaw counters a Hurricanrana into a twisting top rope splash. Shaw connects with her signature knee strike to win!

