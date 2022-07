Tim Tszyu understands all too well that Jermell Charlo presents a dangerous proposition in the ring. Nevertheless, the 154-pound contender from Australia still thinks he has the ideal style to defuse the undisputed champion of the division. Tszyu and Houston’s Charlo have nearly finalized a deal to face each other later in the year, as reported by BoxingScene.com. Tszyu is the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s WBO belt. Charlo unified all four titles in the division with a rousing 10th-round knockout of Brian Castano in their rematch on May 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO