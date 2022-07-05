Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Rayne man wanted on battery, firearms charges

CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — A Rayne man is wanted on a number of charges, including battery and firearms violations, according to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers .

Koi Michael Gautreaux, 27, of Rayne, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson. Warrants have been issued for Gautreaux’s arrest.

Gautreaux is described as a white male, standing 5’11” tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Gautreaux, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. Up to a $2,500 cash reward is available for information leading to Gautreaux’s arrest.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

