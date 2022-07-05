Dozens injured by fireworks across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fourth of July holiday weekend ended with trips to hospitals for dozens of people across the Kansas City metro.

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it treated a total of 16 patients for fireworks-related injuries by Monday morning. The youngest patient was just two years old.

Burns from flames and explosions accounted for the majority of the injuries according to the hospital. Doctors there also treated a child with an eye and face injury from a punk. The emergency department also reported injuries from smoke bombs and a bottle rocket.

University Health said three patients came to its emergency department to be treated for fireworks injuries over the holiday weekend.

Saint Luke’s Hospital locations treated 14 people for similar injuries.

University of Kansas Health treated even more patients for fireworks-related injuries. The health system said it saw more than two dozen patients injured by fireworks between Friday and Monday morning.

The hospital said the most common injuries were to the had and face. The age of patients ranged from 5 to 45 years old.

The majority of those injured were men with four females also requiring treatment for fireworks-related injuries.

HCA Midwest hospitals and emergency rooms were also busy over the holiday.

The health system said doctors treated nearly 40 people burned by fireworks this year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.