MIAMI - History has been made in the National Hockey League and the story has many ties to South Florida. The San Jose Sharks' new General Manager is Mike Grier, the first Black GM in league history. If the name sounds familiar, it should. Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier is Mike's brother. The Grier brothers' sports ties run deep. Their father Bobby worked for the New England Patriots as a scout and coach. Bobby was a big hockey fan and Mike was six years old when his father started coaching for the Patriots. Mike chose the...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO