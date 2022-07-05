ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne to kick off summer movie series with ‘Marry Me’ and ‘Turning Red’

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 3 days ago
The Bayonne Free Public Library will present two films on Wednesday, July 6, to kick off its summer movie series. At 1 p.m. on that date, the library will screen “Marry Me” (2022), a romantic...

