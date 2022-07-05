ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Average county gas price drops for 20th consecutive day

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsX78_0gVVZBnX00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $6.20.

The average price has dropped 17.3 cents over the past 20 days, including four-tenths of a cent both Sunday and Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 5 cents lower than one month ago but $1.918 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 21st consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.80. It has dropped 21.6 cents over the past 21 days, including a half-cent Monday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 8.1 cents less than one week ago and 4.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.666 more than one year ago.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Gas prices falling by pennies while price of oil drops by dollars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the price of oil has dropped significantly, currently sitting around $100 per barrel since the peak in March, price decreases for gasoline have fallen much more slowly. Thursday, the average cost for a gallon of regular in San Diego County is $6.15, down just 14 cents over the last month, despite 22 consecutive days of decreases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Early morning quake rattles area

Did you feel it? A 3.1 earthquake struck near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego county this morning at 3:29 a.m. The minor quake hit in the early morning hours just North of Ocotillo Wells recreational area, a few miles west of the Salton Sea. No reports of injury or damage at this time, and no The post Early morning quake rattles area appeared first on KESQ.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
sandiegocountynews.com

Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition returns over $38 million to San Diego taxpayers

San Diego, CA–United Way of San Diego County, 211 San Diego, and the San Diego County Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition announced through their collaborative efforts to provide free tax preparation services to the community, a total of $38,093,619 were returned back to San Diego County individuals and families through federal and state tax refunds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

High utility prices prompts state audit of SDG&E

San Diego’s high utility prices have prompted an examination by acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden. SDG&E increased its rates an average of nearly 8% at the beginning of 2022. The utility has another rate-hike request before the CPUC which could boost average customer costs another 8.7%. The state...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Team 10 investigates confusion over FasTrak toll road billing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Brian Dinges thought the rides with his kids on Interstate 15 in the Express Lanes through San Diego were free. Turns out he was wrong—and finding the correct answer for him involved multiple agencies. “I drive up the 15 to the 79 and Temecula...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Events in July could boost economy in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tourism officials say beloved events like Comic-Con and the Pride Festival are coming up at the right time as the City of San Diego prepares to roll out the carpet for visitors and tourists. While the data shows that San Diego's tourism and hotel industry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Downtown Tower Will Be a First for Toll Brothers Apartment Living

Toll Brothers Apartment Living – one of the nation’s most prolific apartment developers – is building its first San Diego apartment tower at the edge of Little Italy.At 37 stories with 363 apartments, The Lindley will be among the company’s largest projects, said CEO Charles Lindley Elliott, from whom the building takes its name.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy