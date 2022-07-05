ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Israel's eToro, Betsy Cohen-backed SPAC end $8.8 billion merger deal

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImQn9_0gVVZ97K00

July 5 (Reuters) - Israel's online brokerage eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp (FTCV.O) have mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal more than a year after it was announced, the companies said on Tuesday.

Decades-high inflation and worries over a recession have drained U.S. markets and dried up new stock listings, as the Federal Reserve continues with aggressive rate hikes to tame sky-high prices.

Dealmaking in the SPAC market has also been stifled by tightening regulatory scrutiny and high investor redemptions, while a steep decline in share prices of companies such as Grab Holdings Ltd and BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD.O) that went public through SPACs mergers has also soured sentiment.

The companies entered into a termination agreement on July 1, according to a filing on Tuesday, but did not specify any reason for ending the deal. They said neither party will be required to pay a termination fee.

The deal announced in March last year was amended in December to lower eToro's valuation by more than 15% to $8.8 billion. The companies had also agreed to extend the deadline to close the deal by June 30. read more

Several firms this year have scrapped their agreements to go public via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), including telecom services provider Syniverse Technologies, 3D printing company Essentium Inc and travel technology platform HotelPlanner. read more

Last week, digital identity verification and fraud prevention company TeleSign terminated its SPAC deal, while hospitality firm Panera Brands said it had called off its investment agreement with its former SPAC partner.

SPACs, which exploded in popularity in 2020, are shell firms that merge with private companies to take them public.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Three Execs Leave JPMorgan This Week to Join Crypto Firms

It’s been something of a banner week for people departing mega-bank JPMorgan to join the cryptocurrency industry, with three executives taking the plunge, despite a looming crypto winter. The latest leavers include Eric Wragge, a former managing director at JPMorgan with 21 years’ tenure at the bank. He joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etoro#Mergers#Israel#Fintech Acquisition Corp#The Federal Reserve#Grab Holdings Ltd#Syniverse Technologies#Essentium Inc#Hotelplanner
Fortune

High inflation will last for years amid global turmoil, hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’ says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry, the prolific tweeter and hedge fund manager whose prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis was featured in The Big Short, said Tuesday that he thinks inflation could persist for years.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
u.today

World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market

Core Scientific, the largest publicly traded mining company, reported its results for the first half of 2022. Of particular interest was the fact that the miner sold 7,202 BTC in June at an average price of $23,000, while the total proceeds from the sale amounted to $167 million. As of the end of June, the company had 1,959 BTC and $132 million in cash on its balance sheet. Thus, we can say that Core Scientific has sold more than 78.6% of all of its Bitcoin reserves.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy