ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo - sources

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CddvZ_0gVVZ8Eb00

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India's financial crime-fighting agency on Tuesday raided the offices of smartphone maker Vivo, owned by China's BBK Electronics, and its related entities, a senior government official and an industry executive told Reuters.

The searches by the Enforcement Directorate are part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, local media reported.

"Vivo is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information," a Vivo spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws."

The Directorate did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources declined to be named as the probe is not public.

The raids at Vivo come months after the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), one of India's leading smartphone sellers, for alleged illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments. read more

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, and alleged in court that its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by officials at the Directorate. The agency denied the allegations. read more

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in since banning more than 300 Chinese apps, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crime#Indian#Chinese#Bbk Electronics#Xiaomi Corp Lrb
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Place
Mumbai
Country
China
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US building new military facility near China

The U.S. military is expanding a facility in the Pacific island territory, Northern Mariana Islands, preparing it as an alternative location for military aircraft to land if the U.S. territory of Guam is targeted in a future conflict with China. Satellite images taken earlier this month and revealed last week...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy