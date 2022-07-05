ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Swimmer’s body recovered from Calhoun County lake

By Roger Riley
ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Authorities on Twin Lakes in Calhoun County have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who went missing while swimming on Monday around 5:17 p.m.

Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley said that searchers discovered the body of the man at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

The name of the victim has not been released, but he is believed to live in Rockwell City and was attending a day at the beach with some friends in a swimming area on the northeast side of Twin Lakes.

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

Just before noon, one of the divers could be heard saying “I found him,” as rescuers pulled the body from the water.

Searchers worked Monday night until around 9:00 a.m. but due to the clarity of the water, they had to give up the search and return on Tuesday morning.

Dive teams came to assist from Buena Vista, Carroll, and Crawford counties. Rockwell City Fire, Manson Police, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the search.

More information is expected to be released by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office later Tuesday.

