ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla overtaken as world's largest electric vehicle maker by Chinese company

By Breanne Deppisch, Energy and Environment Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZIb1_0gVVYeEh00

Chinese automaker BYD has surpassed Tesla as the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles, according to company filings, underscoring Beijing’s advantage in the sector.

BYD, which is part-owned by Warren Buffett, sold 641,000 vehicles in the first half of 2022, according to company filings, a more than 300% jump from the same point last year.

Not all BYD's sales, though, were of fully electric vehicles like the ones made by Tesla. Instead, some were plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles, which also have internal combustion engines. Still, such vehicles are counted under China’s sales rules as “zero emissions” vehicles.

Tesla reported just 564,000 electric vehicle sales in the same period.

Tesla has blamed its lower delivery figures on “ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control," though the U.S. automaker, led by billionaire Elon Musk, noted it saw its highest monthly production volume in company history in June.

BYD’s ascent comes as China exported more than 500,000 electric vehicles in 2021, more than doubling figures from the previous year.

The Shenzhen-based automaker has also overtaken South Korea’s LG as the world’s second-largest producer of electric vehicle batteries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffett
The Independent

Car industry suffers worst June since 1996

The UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996.Registrations of new vehicles fell by 24.3% last month compared with June 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).Global shortages of components such as semiconductors continue to hamper manufacturers’ ability to fulfil demand, with 141,000 new cars registered in June, the trade body said.Ongoing challenges in component supply, exacerbated by restrictions in China, hamper auto industry’s ability to fulfil demand, with UK new car registrations falling -24.3% in Junehttps://t.co/gKoYmzdjCe pic.twitter.com/JjGZlr3uml— SMMT (@SMMT) July 5, 2022Drivers are having to wait more than 12 months...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

“Intelligent Speed Assistance” Is Coming to All New Cars in the EU in 2024

Two years ago, I started driving a lot more frequently than I had in the previous decade. Part of that has involved using Google Maps for navigation. Something I’ve noticed when using the app in question is that it can measure my speed and can compare it to the speed limit on the road I’m currently on. It’s a useful tool to have, though it also begs the question: if that information exists, could vehicles eventually adjust their speed accordingly?
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

All signs point to another 0.75% interest rate hike in July

The S&P 500 kicked off the second half of 2022 with a strong week of gains amid signs the U.S. labor market remains strong. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, beating economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%, and hourly wages were up 5.1% from a year ago. ...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Byd#Lg
The Associated Press

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he plotted the shooting because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents, according to police. Japanese media reported that the man had developed hatred toward a religious group his mother was devoted to. The reports did not specify the group. A black hearse carrying Abe’s body and accompanied by his wife, Akie, arrived at his home in Tokyo’s upscale residential area of Shibuya, where many mourners waited and lowered their heads as the vehicle passed.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy